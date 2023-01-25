If you’ve clicked on this story, you’ve likely got an impending ski trip on the calendar. And even if you’ve never touched a set of poles in your life, I can promise you’ll like the outfits that come with it. While team sports often require a jersey-focused dress code, ski outfits for women are all about looking unique and standing out, in addition to staying warm.

No two ski outfits are exactly alike — in fact, you’ve got endless aesthetics to choose from. Will you lean into the retro vibes with a funky patterned snowsuit? Perhaps you’re in it for the pics, prioritizing accessories like chic knit balaclavas, plush mittens, or photo-ready base layers? Maybe you’re into more of a Sporty Spice vibe and are looking for a hyper-athletic look? Either way, you’ve got options to boot (ski boot, that is).

While cold-weather athletic brands had the ski market on lock for years, more and more fashion labels are throwing their hats into the ring. Farm Rio, LoveShackFancy, Cynthia Rowley, and more have debuted stylish snowsuits and weather-repellent jackets that look as good in photos as they do on the slopes. Meanwhile, celeb-run brands, like Guest in Residence, have dropped Hadid-approved après ski knitwear and base layers.

Whether you’re looking for a cute ski outfit à la Kate Middleton or just need a few pieces to update your slope-ready ensemble, read on for the most stylish picks on the market.

This Dope Snow design has been crafted for convenience, with a media pocket, lift pass pocket, underarm vents, and more. With a 4.9-star rating and a 99% recommendation rate, the reviews insist it’s a must-shop.

One buyer says: “I love this jacket! It held up great and kept me warm and dry in some pretty frigid VT temps. Got some compliments. I love the style and it fits great. Tons of places to squirrel stuff away, the lift pass pocket is awesome.”

Known for their vibrant tropical prints, Farm Rio designs bring a burst of sunshine to a traditionally snowy sport. Exhibit A: the colorful Mixed Scarves Ski Puffer Jacket. It’s perfectly accented by a cerulean buckle at the waist to emphasize a skier’s silhouette.

I love trendy footwear as much as the next girl and there’s no denying UGG is having a moment. These babies, specifically, have become my go-to boots when trekking to the mountains and back. Leave it to UGG to make functional hiker boots that still feel fashionable.

When it comes to heavy winter layers, versatility is essential for keeping your temperature stable. This down puffer from H&M features detachable sleeves that, when removed, transform it into a chic ski vest that can complement denim, trousers, and even sweats, in addition to snow pants.

Cynthia Rowley’s collaboration with Roxy resulted in some of the most stylish snowsuits in the game. My favorite? This slim-fit blue, yellow, and white floral-printed piece guaranteed to garner compliments.

Base layers can either be the most boring part of your ski ensemble, or completely up the ante. Designed to be layered underneath your snowsuit, this thick, geometric-printed turtleneck allows instead for a dramatic reveal.

Admittedly not the most practical choice, this thermal mini skirt may be better suited for your mountainside photoshoot than an actual run. Still, it’s set to be one of this season’s must-have ski pieces for the fashion set — especially, when paired with matching items from the LoveShackFancy x Bogner collaboration.

Clear vision is a requirement for such an active sport, so great goggles are essential. Not only is this pair cute, they’re highly functional, with signature lenses that enhance color and contrast. Boasting a 4.5-star rating, reviewers love that you can swap lenses with ease.

You can skip the bright colors or patterns and still have a standout snowsuit. All-black can be just as eye-catching when texture play is involved — cue this shiny vinyl-look take from Gsou Snow (a major steal at under $300 for the set).

FP Movement layering pieces are great for on and off the slopes. This fuzzy, printed pullover comes in lots of fun patterns you can mix and match with your snow suit and more.

Don’t get me wrong — pom pom hats are a winter must, but a stylish balaclava will keep you warm and fit comfortably under your helmet. This one by The Series is a favorite amongst the fashion set (I have one myself).

Sweaty Betty makes a bevy of base layers in tons of prints, from classic fair isle to slightly funkier styles like this skier slalom pattern. Reviewers call it “really comfortable” and “perfect for skiing.”

Unfortunately, there are fewer options when it comes to stylish plus-size skiwear (@ Every Brand On This List: Your move!), but Ulla Popken carrys styles up to size 38. According to reviewers, these soft-shell pants are a brand standout.

One shopper wrote: “I bought these to get through big, snowy, midwest winters. I really love all the features. Can tighten the waist and have extra protection around boots. Pockets are perfect and I love the bright color! So well made!”

Snow pants that look like jeans, anyone? These denim-inspired flares are definitely one of the more unique styles I’ve come across. Customers can shop these in two washes: light and dark denim.

If you’ve already got a pair of wellies, no need to splurge on snow boots. Simply line them with the boot socks of your choice (Hunter has tons of options) and voila! You’re cold-weather ready.

Mackage is known for their luxe cold-weather gear, so investing in a piece from their Ski Collection is a solid option for long-time skiers. A neutral pair of ski suspenders allows you to swap jackets as you wish, keeping your look cohesive while still giving you options.

A gator that covers the nose and mouth is ideal for staying warm in windy conditions. Black-owned brand Seirus Innovation makes a great option, with a cozy fleece lining and contoured top that lays flat against goggles or glasses.

Halfdays boasts bright solids in a myriad of ski silhouettes, so you can mix and match to create your dream look. According to reviews, their Carson Bib Pants are a fan favorite.

Says one happy customer: “I wore these for the first time this week in mid-20's snowy conditions on a ski trip to Utah and I'm officially obsessed. Pants performed like a dream, and I stayed SO warm (I'm always, always cold). Love that the fabric has a slight bit of stretch, and I found them to be SO flattering.”

Ski accessories generally focus on gloves, hats, and goggles — but handbags are often glossed over. Secure your phone, lip balm, and other essentials in this insulated puffer bag. It has an adjustable strap for a snug fit that won’t get in the way when you’re headed downhill.

Aritzia’s Super Puffs are the puffer coat of choice these days, but they also work for a trip to the slopes. Yes, they look great for city street style moments, but this particular style will keep you warm in up to -22° F.

Gigi Hadid’s winter wonderland-friendly Ski Lodge collection boasts dreamy cashmere knits ideal for cabin chilling or layering underneath your snowsuit.

Knit headbands are without a doubt the most underrated of all the winter headgear options. I’d pair this stylish Apparis pick with two French braids for major snow bunny energy.

Year Of Ours has quickly become one of my favorite activewear brands and I’m especially interested in their ski-friendly layering pieces. This waffle-knit thermal onesie has a retro feel, and could easily be styled beyond a ski trip setting.

Standout styles are great, but there’s something about a classic, solid-colored snowsuit that feels frozen (pun intended) in time — in the best way. This classic bib from The North Face comes in standard and plus sizing up to 3X.

This silver snow suit by Tipsy Elves is not for the faint of heart — but reviewers can’t get enough. With a 4.8-star rating, shoppers say this particular style stands out from other TE favorites.

“Warning — do not wear if you’re not in the mood to be showered with compliments,” one review reads. “The material wicks water away even more so than my other tipsy elves suits (3rd one now).”