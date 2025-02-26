Milan Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 season is off to a buzzy start — and it’s only Day 1. At Dsquared²’s show, for example, Doechii made her fashion week debut and opened the show, while model Isabeli Fontana went viral after strutting down the runway with her entire butt exposed.

Meanwhile, at Gucci, the star-studded front row proved to be just as riveting as the catwalk, with the likes of Jessica Chastain, Julia Garner, and Parker Posey in attendance. One celeb, however, who stood out for her shimmery attire was Daisy Edgar-Jones, particularly the way she elevated something as simple as knit shorts.

Daisy’s Sequined Co-Ords

Edgar-Jones has been a fixture at the label’s show for several seasons. After all, the brand dressed her on several occasions during her Twisters press tour, which practically cemented her style star status. So when the label mounted its Fall/Winter show on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the actor didn’t miss it.

Ever the minimalist, she wore relatively plain all-black co-ords, yet somehow still blew the fashion cognoscenti away. On top, she wore a buttoned black sweater that hit low her hips. The stretchy number was embellished with a smattering of sequins, which subtly shimmered under certain lighting.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired the top with something even more understated: itty-bitty shorts in the same knitted material. Though it’s still cold in Milan, she complemented her leg-baring look with knee-high leather boots and sheer tights.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wait, Her Bag Costs How Much?!

To complete her all-black ensemble, she slung an it bag over her shoulder: the Gucci Horsebit.

Edgar-Jones has an impressive collection of coveted purses, especially Gucci ones. Thus far, she’s been spotted carrying the Horsebit Chain (a Rihanna favorite), the B Medium, and the monogram-clad GG Emblem. It makes sense that she’d also add the legacy Horsebit bag to her burgeoning catalog of it accessories. ICYWW, the Horsebit retails for $3,600 and is available in several colorways.

Same, Same, But Different

It’s not the first time she attended Gucci’s Milan show in co-ords. Last season, she rolled up in a lacy three-piece ivory set, which included a bra, shorts, and a sweater. She accessorized it with a massive brown bag and ballet flats.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She definitely has a signature style and it’s oh-so chic.