Fashion girls, rejoice. Since Kendall Jenner ditched pants in 2022, nearly everyone has seemingly gone pantless. But if you thought the trend has peaked and there’s no new way to make it feel fresh, think again. Daisy Edgar-Jones just revived the no-pants look with a new accessorizing technique. Naturally, she flaunted her high-stakes sartorial discovery on her latest magazine cover, no less.

Daisy’s Belted Panties

Style savants have long bared their intimates in the name of fashion, rocking bras as tops, going pantless, or showing all (or part) of their panties under sheer dresses, chaps, or low-rise bottoms à la whale tail. No one, however, does the lingerie-baring trend quite like Edgar-Jones, who’s made it a habit — nay, tradition — to rock the boudoir-ready look on her biggest magazine covers. Her latest, however, for Elle’s April 2025 issue put her love of undergarments on display, as well as her styling prowess.

On Tuesday, March 25, Edgar-Jones shared her cover story photographed by Daniel Martensen. One inside photo, in particular, was arguably the most eye-catching. Posing against a white wall, she not only layered her pantlessness by wearing a bright red undies over a beige bodysuit, she also yassified it with a metal belt.

Remember back in the early aughts when everyone looped belts around their waists, regardless of belt loops? That’s exactly the energy she embodied with this look. As for her top, she toned it down with a black tee. The whole ensemble was from Miu Miu, while the jewelry was from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Her Boudoir-Inspired Cover

Elsewhere in the cover story, the Normal People actor embraced some of spring’s biggest trends — genie pants, lace-up shoes, and frilly ruffles included. But the sartorial thread that tied the creative direction together was her epic lingerie-flaunting sensibilities.

Take the cover, for instance. Edgar-Jones leaned into boudoir dressing lying on a literal bed. Naturally, the outfit matched the atmosphere. She wore a floral-clad camisole and matching briefs from Cou Cou Intimates. Though the cotton set was casual, she gave it the high-fashion rebrand with an airy light blue cape from Chanel. The piece featured feather-esque details on the shoulders and a black bow tied around her neck.

More Undies, Right This Way

In another, she donned a see-through minidress from Alberta Ferretti with straps pulled down to the sides. Peep the same white briefs peering through the diaphanous material.

She went from dainty to mob wife in another look, pairing her underwear set with a plush leopard print coat by Malene Birger.

No pants? No problem for Daisy.