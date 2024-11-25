Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Twisters film and corresponding chic press tour may be long over, but she’s still blowing fashion girls away with her A-plus style game — and that includes a whole lot of sheer ’fits.

Cultivating a signature look, the see-through ensemble has been her go-to in the last few months. Whether she’s attending Milan Fashion Week in short co-ords, a Toronto-based film festival in a delicate pleated dress, or on a quick New York stroll in a billowy ethereal fantasia, her ’fits are always barely there, regardless of locale or event.

Her latest look — on the cover of Vogue Greece’s December 2024 Issue — is further proof that no one can keep Edgar-Jones from her love of see-through clothing.

Daisy’s See-Through Number

On Nov. 18, Edgar-Jones shared her new cover of the Greek glossy’s Change Makers Issue in an ensemble she’s worn time and again: the translucent dress. However, the styling felt utterly fresh. While Edgar-Jones’ looks are typically soft and delicate, her cover look swung the opposite direction (read: strong, severe, and edgy).

Photographed by Tarek Mawad, the Normal People actor wore a deep oxblood dress made entirely out of diaphanous lace. It featured two slinky straps on each side, a midi hemline, and a cutout that extended from each side of her ribcage. While she seemingly skipped a bra, she fully exposed her granny panties, a popular underwear trend this season.

Her Cool Girl Accessories

In her sheer dressing wheelhouse, Edgar-Jones has rocked various styles including ethereal, minimalist, and classic, among others. Edgy, however, hasn’t been one of them... until now. And that’s all thanks to her leather accessories. In a similar oxblood hue, she wore a cross between loafers and knee-high boots.

She also donned a fingerless glove on each hand. Each glove was topped with a chunky bangle that matched her equally chunky necklace. It was a color-coordinated slay.

Even her beauty look was utterly edgy, with an ultra-sleek ’do and heavily lined eyes.

A Second Bra-Forward Cover

In another black-and-white photograph, Edgar-Jones changed into something opaque, but still within the realm of risqué. She wore an LBD with slinky straps and a keyhole cutout that gave it the effect of a bra on top with a high (high) waist skirt connected to it.

A naked dress hates to see her coming.