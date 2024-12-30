If fashion’s elite taught onlookers anything in 2024, it’s this: Pants. Are. Optional. For decades, the idea of going out in public without long bottoms was the stuff of literal nightmares. The past few years, however, flipped the pantless script.

Going out in public sans bottoms not only became accepted, but preferred by Hollywood’s most stylish. After Kendall Jenner debuted her bottomless look in 2022, pairing a sweater with nothing but black undies and tights, seemingly everyone else followed suit. While the daring style held more of a shock factor in 2023, this year, it became a staple for nearly every A-lister to place pants in the discard pile.

In 2024, for example, new stars joined the undies-only narrative. Taylor Swift added a pantless look to the Eras Tour, while celebs like Kristen Stewart also hopped on the leg-baring bandwagon.

Meanwhile, longtime pantless aficionados found new ways to rock the trend. Take Hailey Bieber, who made the lingerie-forward look maternity-style-friendly (read: baby bump-focused). Beyoncé, for her part, gave it a Western spin with her new booty-flaunting fashion go-to: chaps.

Below, you’ll find the most iconic no-pants looks from 2024, brought to you by your favorite celebrities.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ‘Fit

The biggest, most consistent no-pants advocate this year was Taylor Alison Swift. After she dropped The Tortured Poets Department album in April, she quickly incorporated her latest work into the Eras Tour via a whole new set with corresponding new costumes.

To perform “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” she stripped down to a bra and granny panties. Though she topped it off with a coat that resembled a circus ringleader’s, she stayed pantless for the entire number.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honorable mentions from the tour include her sparkly bodysuit and her half-pantless Reputation catsuit.

Hailey Bieber’s Maternity Style

Nothing — not even a pregnancy — stopped Hailey Bieber from rocking the no-pants trend, whether she was going on a date with her husband, Justin Bieber, or promoting her beauty brand.

As is tradition, she rocked lingerie in several Rhode campaigns this year, including one that put her baby bump on display. To launch the Rhode Pocket Blush, she wore a scarf as a top and paired it with only underwear.

Kristen Stewart’s Cool-Girl Knits

Even the Twilight alum, an unlikely risqué dresser, hopped on the bottoms-ditching bandwagon during her Love Lies Bleeding press tour. One look that made the rounds was a cream Brunello Cucinelli set that included a button-down and cable knit undies, which she smartly accessorized with oxblood loafers and round sunglasses. Stewart brought a fresh cool-girl take to the style.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s Sequined Slays

While Kendall is widely credited for the trend, it’s her little sis, Kylie, who first rocked the pantless look in September 2022 — in tighty-whities, no less. It only makes sense that she referenced the look again this year and went the extra mile and offered the same style to her followers via Khy collections. Her holiday drop, for example, included sequined undies for recreating the daring vibe.

Beyoncé’s (Assless) Chaps

Beyoncé is no stranger to the no-pants look, having rocked undies-forward numbers and itty-bitty hot pants since her Destiny’s Child days. So in 2024, she switched up the pantless style. After launching Cowboy Carter in March, the “16 CARRIAGES” songstress lassoed in a whole new Western-inspired aesthetic — including a fervid love for chaps.

For those who aren’t fluent in cowboy speak, chaps are leg covers typically worn over pants by equestrians. Bey, however, skipped the middle layer altogether. From her album cover to her Netflix Christmas special, aka the Beyoncé Bowl, the 32-time Grammy winner has been flaunting booty in all iterations of cheeky bodysuits (thong included) and covering them with chaps.

Julia Fox’s Graphic Fashion Protest

Fashion’s foremost maverick, Julia Fox, never runs out of shocking outfits, especially those that don’t involve pants. Whether she’s strutting the streets at fashion weeks or channeling brat energy in Charli XCX’s music videos, she has no issues stripping to tighty-whities, minimalist black pairs, or those with all sorts of themed paraphernalia.

Her most shocking pantless look, however, was her graphic fashion protest. In April, she wore a matching set of trompe l’oeil underwear: a bra that bore the image of a hairy bare breast and underwear with sewn-shut labia and text that read “CLOSED.”

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner’s No-Pants, No-Top Outfit

Coming as a surprise to no one, Kendall Jenner, queen of the no-pants style, discarded the item several times this year. She even recreated the look that started in all in a FWRD campaign.

Her spiciest iteration this year was pretty recent. Early this December, she starred in a Calzedonia campaign wearing bedazzled stockings only. Yes, she didn’t just skip pants, she skipped a top too.

Calzedonia

Dua Lipa’s Many, Many No-Pants ’Fits

This list wouldn’t be complete without a Dua Lipa mention. Though there wasn’t one major pants-lacking standout for the pop singer, she practically turned the risqué style into her uniform. Whether she was performing on stage, partying with friends, or touring foreign cities, Lipa forgot to wear pants repeatedly they’re no longer part of her fashion vocab.