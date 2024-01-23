Dakota Johnson is the personification of je nais se quoi. Whether she’s speaking her truth or dressing effortlessly, there’s something magnetic about her energy. Case in point: on Monday, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum wore an LBD that was simple, but still had a ‘wow’ factor.

Dakota’s Micro Mini LBD

On Monday night, the actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. To do so, she wore a simple silhouette fashion girlies have leaned on for generations: the strapless mini.

The inky number, which comes with a $1,250 price tag, was intentionally nondescript — it was all clean lines and subtle texture. The Wardrobe.NYC creation was devoid of any statement-making details, save for a micro mini hemline.

Despite the simplicity of her velvet dress, Johnson managed to elevate it with simple styling hacks. She paired the dress with sheer black tights — an easy favorite among the fashion cadre (Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez are fans).

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Johnson merchandised her on-screen ensemble with another nondescript choice: pointed black pumps. These minimal elements combined gave the actress an air of effortless elegance.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She Rocked A Truly Massive Diamond

Johnson’s minimalist ensemble did feature one hero item: her statement necklace. She wore a black enamel-encrusted sculptural design, which was punctuated by a humongous gemstone. It was the perfect finishing touch.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Earlier That Day...

Before slipping into her LBD, Johnson was spotted in the streets of New York wearing an ensemble that was much more casual, but still completely chic.

She channeled laid-back sophistication, wearing a light-weight sweater with impeccably tailored high-rise jeans. To take on the frigid NYC temps, she layered the most stylish of winter staples: a leather duster coat and bright scarf.

Fashion girlies will spot Bottega Veneta's woven Hop, one of 2024's biggest bags, hanging from her arm — an accessory choice fit for her low-key, yet elevated style.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Utterly effortless.