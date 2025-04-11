Say what you will about “ugly” shoes, but they’ve gained mass appeal for a reason. While many people have strong pejorative takes on some styles, several of fashion’s finest have embraced the “ugliest” shoes currently on the market. Whether they’re Maison Margiela’s Tabis, aka the split-toe “hoof”-style shoes beloved by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa; the holey, rubbery Crocs cosigned by Heidi Klum; or Bella Hadid’s chunky UGGs, shoes considered unpretty are enticing. Among them? Birkenstocks. And the brand’s latest fan is Dakota Johnson.

Dakota’s White Crop Tee

When the Fifty Shades alum isn’t rocking high-glam naked dresses on red carpets, fashion week’s front rows, or luxury campaigns, she keeps it very casual. And what’s more casual than a white T-shirt?

Early this week, Johnson was spotted in Los Angeles in an off-duty look. While many stars borrow from the men’s sections (boyfriend jeans, boxy jackets, and neckties come to mind), Johnson borrowed from somewhere else altogether: the children’s racks. Fittingly, her white tee from The Row’s kids’ styles featured cartoonish breakfast foods and the brand’s name scribbled in the handwriting of a kindergartener. The choice was strategic, of course. A kid’s shirt features shorter sleeves similar to Y2K-style baby tees, and they’re unintentionally cropped.

RMBI / BACKGRID

To elevate the wardrobe basic, she paired it with high-waist black trousers. Even her accessories felt elevated. She clutched a sleek inky tote bag and slipped on gold-rimmed sunglasses.

RMBI / BACKGRID

Her Shoes Cost How Much?

The pièce de résistance of Johnson’s ensemble, however, was her “ugly” choice: Birkenstocks. The half-leather, half-cork style lined everyone’s feet back in the early 2010s when normcore was a trending aesthetic. Like many popular styles of the last decade, Birks lost its trendy tag. OG fans know that the style, with its contoured footbed, is extremely comfortable, especially for those with arched feet.

Johnson is likely one of them, and her Birkenstock style of choice was the big-buckled, two-strap Arizonas, which go for $170.

Celebrities, they’re just like us.