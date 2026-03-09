Whether she’s wearing “naked dresses” or serving opulent glamour while dripping in diamonds, Dakota Johnson’s style always lands her on best-dressed lists. And apparently, her envy-worthy wardrobe goes far beyond red carpets and fashion show front rows; she’s just as chic and spicy when she’s off-duty. Take her latest campaign for Calvin Klein as proof.

On Monday, March 9, the 50 Shades of Grey alum was announced as the new face of the brand, joining the ranks of ambassadors such as Bad Bunny, Rosalía, and Jungkook. Naturally, she kicked off the partnership by stripping to nothing but her Calvins in the promo materials, channeling the label’s signature risqué ethos.

Dakota’s Y2K-Styled Underwear

Directed and photographed by Gordon von Steiner, Johnson modeled several lingerie pieces, two of them styled with an early aughts flair. In one picture, she wore black bikini bottoms pulled up for a high-cut effect, worn with a black belt cinched against her bare waist. If this looks familiar, it’s probably because Carrie Bradshaw rocked the same belt hack on SATC — a style that has since been largely attributed to her.

In another topless ensemble, the Materialists star evoked the whale tail styling of yore. She wore low-rise, baggy jeans that fully exposed her teeny black thong, pulled high up her waist. If you needed a sign that the Y2K relic is back, let this be it.

In a separate layout, the actor lounged on a poolchair in a brassiere. Her choice? The new underwired Icon Cotton Modal Ultralight Bra ($52), marked by a logo-clad band.

Then, in another shot, she posed atop a pool table in two-toned undies ($24), which featured a stretchy black base and white, logo-laden straps.

Her Denim Collection

It wouldn’t be a Calvin Klein campaign if there wasn’t a topless jeans photo. So Johnson delivered not one, but three denim looks. Sitting atop a piano, the Peanut Butter Falcon actor wore relaxed Baggy Jeans ($149) with distressed knee holes.

She rocked the opposite silhouette in another layout, opting for the Archive High Rise Slim Jean ($129), a ‘90s-inspired body-hugging style with a straight leg, paired with a Trucker Jacket ($149) à la Canadian tuxedo, albeit topless and braless underneath.

In a press release about the partnership and the saucy off-duty vibe, Johnson said, “When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual. Channeling that, and pairing that energy with Calvin Klein's iconography, felt both singular and classic.” She added, “Sometimes, a woman just BEING is the sexiest thing.”