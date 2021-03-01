After a long, dreary winter, people are ready for color and sunshine, and Dan Levy's Golden Globes 2021 suit delivered on both fronts. The Schitt's Creek star opted for a head-to-toe mustard yellow ensemble that's giving some serious springtime energy.

Layered underneath the suit was a coordinating yellow sequined top and turtleneck. Accessory-wise, the actor wore a silver wristwatch and rings, in addition to a pair of shiny metallic silver platform loafers.

The eye-catching look signaled a notable departure from the personal style of his Schitt's Creek character, David Rose. In the series, David is known for exclusively wearing black and white sweaters. While that level of commitment to the classics is applause-worthy, it's refreshing to see Levy embrace color so wholeheartedly.

In early February, Levy took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live. His dad, iconic comedic actor Eugene Levy, ended up crashing his monologue, making for a cute father-son moment.

"I flew in to wish you luck tonight, but because I traveled, I'm now in this isolation box," Eugene joked after his son found him in a Plexiglass enclosure while giving viewers a backstage tour of the studio.

Levy starred in SNL's now-infamous Zillow skit that immediately went viral because, well, who amongst us doesn't have a Zillow addiction? "I'd never live in North Carolina, but if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion," the first-time SNL host said in a hilariously breathy voice.

In addition to his recent SNL gig, Levy can also be seen in the Hulu rom-com Happiest Season alongside Kristen Stewart.