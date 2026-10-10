For many, sipping on a pumpkin spice latte and finally giving your AC a break are the clearest signs fall has finally arrived. But for the fashion crowd, the real indicator of the new season is the collective itch to swap lightweight summer linens for something with a little more structure — a shift driven entirely by a single, inescapable pattern: plaid.

Practically synonymous with autumn (and, well, Taylor Swift), the checked print is a total seasonal cliché. It’s expected — the definition of an “I really didn’t try” aesthetic. But this year, the humble pattern is getting a high-fashion glow-up. Designers like Chanel, Chloé, and Loewe reimagined the look on their latest runways, and it’s already trickling down to Hollywood’s chicest style icons, with Kylie Jenner and Elsa Hosk recently debuting oversized checked button-downs on their Instagram feeds.

To tap into the tartan trend, you don’t need a luxury budget. There are several fresh ways to wear the print right now. From Barbara Palvin’s low-key cool shirt and capris combo to Kiernan Shipka’s maximalist approach, consider this your go-to fall wardrobe blueprint.

The Model-Off-Duty Upgrade

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One of the easiest ways to tap into the trend is with a plaid shirt, which, IMHO, is totally underrated. Thankfully, It girls like Jenner and Hosk are proving the wardrobe staple can be elevated, setting the stage for moments like Barbara Palvin’s unexpected pairing with capri pants.

The new mom practically redefined the model-off-duty look when she paired a blue-and-gray plaid top with black capris and jelly sandals at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Even though the individual pieces are trendy, the addition of the black leather bag pulled everything together, keeping it streamlined and chic. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

The Peekaboo Accent

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Kristen Stewart almost broke the internet when she confidently stepped out in sheer separates. Layered with a white baby tee and a black cropped jacket, the look strikes the perfect balance between feminine and masculine.

The real magic is in the plaid inner lining — a subtle detail that adds an unexpected edge. By mixing soft, delicate elements with structured menswear touches, the outfit manages to feel entirely cohesive. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

The Bermuda Short Formula

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I chose this image of Tracee Ellis Ross because, honestly, there’s nothing she can do wrong when it comes to fashion. With plaid making a strong return this season, she proves once again that she’s always ahead of the curve.

I love how she makes the classic pattern feel fresh and elevated by pairing a muted plaid shirt with relaxed Bermuda shorts. The contrast between the structured shirt and laid-back shorts creates an effortless silhouette that feels both timeless and modern. It’s the kind of look that makes a trend feel wearable without ever feeling overly styled. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

The High-Low Layering Hack

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Taking your basic plaid flannel shirt and giving it the ultimate oomph — now that’s kinda chic. In this street style moment, Tessa Thompson effortlessly pairs a plaid flannel with a sheer midi skirt, creating the illusion of a mini skirt underneath. It’s the perfect example of how a hint of skin doesn’t have to be overpowering and can actually elevate a look. — Naomi Ludlow, fashion freelancer

The Art Of Plaidmaxxing

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Plaid on plaid is the boldest pattern-on-pattern move, and Kiernan Shipka proves it with a complete Thom Browne ensemble that's equal parts professional and playful. She styled a tailored, pleated plaid mini dress over monochromatic sheer plaid tights — a cohesive mix that reads interesting without clashing.

Oxford-inspired heels ground the look, while a dog-shaped leather bag ties it all together with a modern, preppy edge. It's schoolgirl attire all grown up: elevated, unique, and ready for business. — Isabel Choi, fashion freelancer