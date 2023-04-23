Whether you’re looking for an athletic tennis dress that doesn’t require a sports bra, a sultry pencil dress with a corset-inspired bodice, or a sleek maxi dress that happens to be an amazing Skims alternative, dresses with built-in bras are effortless, one-and-done outfits that eliminate the annoyance of visible bra straps. Here’s what to think about as you’re shopping for your new favorite go-to piece.

What To Look For When Shopping For Dresses With Built-In Bras

Built-In Bra Type

A shelf bra is a built-in strip of fabric, secured with an elastic waistband, that keeps breasts in place and offers a bit of lift. Often, shelf bras are accompanied by padding — some are removable for a customized fit, while others are fixed for more permanent support and shape (plus, no worry of pads getting lost or misshapen in the wash). Still others have molded cups sewn into the shelf bra itself. If you need extra support, you can always wear your usual everyday bra underneath a shelf bra. Shelf bras are stretchy and have relatively little structure, so they can accommodate that second layer of support.

Dresses with bustier-inspired padded cups and underwire are another option. This can be a little trickier, however, since the cups are fixed, structured, and non-adjustable, so you may not find your perfect fit — but there’s no question that they’re sultry and stylish.

Style

Most of the dresses here are breathable, stretchy styles that are intended for wearing during workouts, lounging, traveling, or even sleeping. That said, you’ll find an array of cuts, from swingy A-line silhouettes to figure-hugging maxis, that can suit any number of activities beyond their intended purpose, particularly if you switch up your accessories. Some take the support factor a step further by also including built-in bike shorts, or even full bodysuits, so you can do away with undergarments completely. You’ll never get ready so quickly in your life.

Scroll on for the best dresses with built-in bras, all of which are conveniently available on Amazon.

1 An On-Trend Tennis Dress That Has A Built-In Bra & Shorts IUGA Exercise Dress With Built-in Bra & Shorts Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of the tenniscore trend, add this popular tennis dress to your cart ASAP. It has a built-in shelf-bra with removable padding for extra support and shape, as well as built-in bike shorts for added coverage and gentle compression. The shorts have two pockets that can comfortably fit a phone or other small essentials. The racerback straps with a keyhole design are adjustable, so you can create a subtle lift, and the breathable, moisture-wicking material will keep you cool both on and off the court. Helpful review: “This dress is perfect. Hugs in all the right places and still keeps my girls in place. The top is actually the most impressive part to me. I rarely find ‘built in bra’ clothing to work for me since I'm a DDD, but I literally don't have to wear a bra with this dress!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 83% Nylon, 17% Spandex

2 This TikTok-Famous Maxi Dress With Built-In Shapewear Popilush Bodycon Shaper Dress Amazon $80 See On Amazon This minimalist dress has been making its rounds on TikTok for being an excellent alternative to the often sold-out Skims dress in a similar style — only this one has full built-in shapewear bodysuit beneath the soft, sleek outer layer, which includes a bra with removable padding. The bodysuit also has thigh-length shorts, double-layer panels for gentle compression around the core, and a crotch opening for easy bathroom trips. Choose from an array of styles, including maxis with spaghetti straps, long-sleeved minis, and more. Helpful review: “It is very comfortable but sexy dress and you will look and feel good in it! I did not have to wear a bra as this dress provided adequate support from top to bottom. You can dress it up or down for a casual to night on the town look. It is very versatile.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 15 | Material: 92% Modal, 8% Spandex

3 An Athletic Midi Dress With A Side Slit & Built-In Romper Ewedoos Athletic Dress With Built in Shorts & Bra Amazon $40 See On Amazon You wouldn’t know by looking at it, but this midi dress is actually an activewear dress. Made from moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch, this versatile dress has a built-in thigh-length romper that includes a shelf bra with removable padding. Hitting just below the knee, the skirt on this dress has a breezy side slit and hidden pockets (with zippers for added security), making it stylish enough to wear on the daily. The racerback straps are adjustable, as an added bonus. Helpful review: “This dress is amazing! I could sleep in it, it is that comfortable. I love the pockets, shorts, and bra, it’s an outfit all in one. This dress makes it so easy and I feel cute as well as cozy all day!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 83% Nylon, 17% Spandex

4 This Effortless Travel Dress Made Of Recycled Materials prAna Skypath Dress Amazon $89 See On Amazon This knee-length dress from sustainable brand prAna is made from 93% recycled polyester, plus a hint of spandex for delicious stretch that molds to your shape for a look you can wear anywhere, though the comfortable feel and wrinkle-resistant fabric is particularly perfect for travel days or throwing in your suitcase. It has a built-in shelf bra that’s lined in mesh for breathability, complete with removable padding for added shape and modesty. The design is chock-full with more special details, including subtle shirring at the high scoop-neck collar, and a low, twist back with a trendy cutout. Helpful review: “Super soft and comfortable, built in bra with removable pads is just enough support for a casual day out, and it does not wrinkle in a suit case. Love it!” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 10 | Material: 93% Recycled Polyester, 7% Spandex

5 This Simple Black Tennis Dress That’s Chic On & Off The Court HDE Tennis Dress With Built-In Shorts & Bra Amazon $40 See On Amazon You don’t need to be a tennis player to love this tennis dress — between the classic black color, elegant square neckline, and A-line, knee-length skirt with subtle darts, it’ll make for a versatile addition to any wardrobe, whether you’re wearing it casually with sneakers, or dressing it up a bit with heeled sandals. Made of a cooling, moisture-wicking performance material, this dress has a built-in shelf bra with sewn-in molded cups, so you won’t need to worry about pads getting lost in the washing machine, and the built-in bike shorts have handy side pockets and a stay-put lining along the inner legs. The wide, no-dig straps are adjustable, so you can achieve a custom fit. Helpful review: “The material is substantial and holds everything in place. Has built in cups in the bra area. Would be cute with a pair of sneakers or dressed up with some sandals and a necklace or even a crop jean jacket. [...] I love the built in shorts, no worrying about a gust of wind blowing your skirt up. Great for biking, exercise, a lunch date or just a trip to the farmers market. I really like this dress.” Sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus | Colors: 1 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

6 This Cooling Moisture-Wicking Dress With Sewn-In Molded Cups 32 DEGREEES Cool Flowy Bra Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This flowy dress is perfect for those hot days when you want to look put-together with minimal effort. The relaxed fit allows for plenty of airflow, and it’s made from a moisture-wicking, odor-resistant fabric with four-way stretch. This also has a built-in shelf-bra with fixed, molded cups sewn into place, for permanent support that won’t move around. The spaghetti straps are also adjustable, so you can customize the fit and length. Helpful review: “perfect for summer days when you have 5 minutes to get dressed. throw on underwear. throw on the dress and done. i love that the built in bra has the padding sewn into place so you don’t have to futz with it after washing.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

7 This Trendy Ruched Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down HDE Wrinkle Free Sleeveless Dress With Built-In Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from a stretchy, quick-drying fabric that won’t easily wrinkle, this mini dress with ruched detailing is is easy to dress up or down — it’ll pair just as well with white sneakers or flat sandals as it will some vampy heeled sandals. Featuring a scoop neckline, low back, and slightly curved hemline, this dress also has a built-in shelf bra for support, and removable pads for added shape. Helpful review: “This is one of those little black dress that you can wear to All Occasions. It's a really nice soft fabric and it has a built-in bra. So really you just slip it on and go and it doesn't ride up or anything. Just a comfy little dress that you can wear out anywhere you want.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex

8 This Sultry Bodycon Dress With Padded Bustier Cups SheIn Bustier Bodycon Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a luxurious satin feel, this fan-favorite bustier-inspired bodycon dress is perfect for a fancy dinner date or night out on the town, particularly because it has padded cups with an underwire that create lift and shape. Reviewers report that those with bigger busts may have a hard time fitting perfectly into the fixed cups, but the adjustable straps can help create a better fit. Choose from nine stunning shades, like emerald green, leopard print, and classic black. Helpful review: “Very comfortable, great length and the top is supportive. The sort of built in bra came in handy since my bra showed too much due to the lower-cut style.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

9 This Easy-Breezy Mini Dress With A Flowy Skirt Lafaris Cami Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made of the softest, lightweight rayon material, this knee-length dress will become one of your go-to pieces on days when you want to look put-together (and stay cool) on hot days. The A-line skirt is super flowy, and the built-in shelf bra is made of cooling mesh and has removable cups. Plus, the camisole-inspired straps are adjustable. It comes in a few heathered shades, like gray and blue. Helpful review: “Your new summer staple. I sized up on this and it fits amazing. I purchased this dress last summer and I came back to order more colors now. I love this so much! The material is high quality and feels so good on. I love that I don’t need to wear a bra with this dress. It gets so many compliments. Buy it!” Sizes: Medium — 4X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

10 A Sweet & Simple Nightgown That You Can Wear Outside The House, Too TAIPOVE Racerback Cotton Nightgown With Built In Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon Is this *technically* a nightgown? Yes. But thanks to its minimal, timeless A-line silhouette, this soft racerback dress also makes for a no-fuss everyday dress, especially when paired with some cute accessories like a cropped jean jacket and strappy sandals. It’s ideal for days when it’s too hot to wear a bra, since it has a shelf-bra made from the same lightweight and breathable cotton as the rest of the dress, and it has removable padding for optional shape. Hidden side pockets finish off the effortless silhouette. Helpful review: “It's a bit to big but it's very comfortable & since my only intention is to wear this around the house it's perfect for me. [...] it is thick without being to thick so it's comfortable & not see thru. If you did want to [wear] this as a dress it could easily be styled with a jean jacket & tennis shoes” Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 92% Cotton, 8% Spandex