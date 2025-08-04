Dua Lipa Revived The Exposed Thong Trend In A Sheer LBD Brimming With Cutouts

In 2023, the entire fashion industry homed in on one typically hidden body part and made it the chicest prime real estate: butt cheeks. Thongs — in all hues, fabrics, and straps — became the It lingerie, exposing booty on runways and red carpets alike. Among its fans were Bella Hadid, Julia Fox, and Hailey Bieber, who even adopted the style for the Met Gala. No one, however, loved a thong moment more than Dua Lipa. She wore the style to ring in the new year, to attend her Barbie press circuits, and to lounge by the beach, among her other activities.

As with any trend, the hankering for thongs waned in recent years. Instead, cozy granny panties, the stringy piece’s polar opposite, became the lingerie du jour. But not if Lipa has anything to say about it. Last weekend, she wore a risqué see-through number that could revive the thong-forward trend.

Dua’s No-Pants Bodysuit

Over the weekend, Lipa flew to Kosovo for the Sunny Hill music festival, which she founded with her father in 2018. Naturally, she was one of the year’s performers, alongside the likes of Shawn Mendes and Peggy Gou. Apart from serving looks on stage — her bedazzled mermaidcore-inspired bustier was a particular stunner — her off-stage outfits were equally head-turning.

On Saturday, for example, Lipa wore a bodysuit and completely skipped bottoms.

The preppy ribbed knit piece featured short sleeves, a collar, and buttons fastened to her neck. The “Houdini” songstress gave the academia-adjacent piece a spicy update by, well, forgetting bottoms. Instead, Lipa wore it with sheer black tights and a thick grommet belt à la early aughts.

She also carried her go-to Chanel 25 bag while partying, clearly taking her role as a Chanel ambassador seriously.

Her Ultra-Sheer Cutout LBD

The following day, she turned even more heads in Kosovo in a diaphanous black dress. Apart from the already sheer fabric, it also featured a floral-shaped cutout that practically put her entire torso on display (yes, including her lace bra).

She completed the look with the same hardware-clad belt that sat right at her hips and drew attention to the teeny thong underneath.

I guess the thong is officially back.