Though her exact whereabouts are unknown, Dua Lipa is still in a tropical paradise, or at least, a tropical state of mind. From Albania to Ibiza, the “Dance The Night” singer has been trotting the globe in recent weeks for her 28th birthday celebrations.

While luxuriating on idyllic beaches, the singer has thus far donned uber-spicy ‘fits, including slinky crochet bikinis and utterly see-through dresses. Her most recent ensemble, however, photographed against the backdrop of lush foliage, was definitely one of her cheekiest to date.

On top, the “New Rules” singer’s look was rather classic. She wore a ribbed tank top in oatmeal from Miu Miu, a luxury brand she’s been loving recently. What she paired the knit with, however, was unexpected and hella saucy. The singer wore camel hot pants that were so, so teeny, she ended up flaunting a bit of booty. The micro item included a matching belt, also made out of luxe suede. Tiny, but chic.

A styling pro, Lipa elevated the simple look with blinged-out accessories. She wore a stack of dainty diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, a slim necklace, and a silver timepiece. She also wore diamonds on her fingers, including donning a absolute sparkler on her pinky.

Fittingly, she captioned the photos “sun bum.”