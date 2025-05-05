Dua Lipa's Skirt Was So Sheer, It Was Totally See-Through

In recent months, Dua Lipa has grown quite fond of going pantsless. From perusing around bookstores to sightseeing in Asia, the pop star can find just about any reason to leave her bottoms at home. However, it looks like Lipa’s pantsless days may finally be behind her, because the 29-year-old just ditched her usual spicy style in favor for a sheer skirt.

Dua’s Sheer Skirt

Just when you think you’ve got Dua Lipa’s style all figured out, she makes a seriously surprising sartorial choice that no one saw coming. One day she’s starring in Chanel campaigns, the next day she’s shutting down the red carpet in Schiaparelli. Sometimes she’s totally on trend, wearing sneakers beloved by fellow A-listers Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lawrence, while other times she sparks controversy with the internet’s most hated shoe. That said, her latest look might just be her most shocking style switch-up to date.

On May 4, the “Illusion” singer shared an eleven-slide photo dump on Instagram. In the photos, Lipa wears a number of ‘Gram-worthy ‘fits, including an eye-catching ensemble that featured a see-through skirt. Made from a transparent mesh material, the cream-colored garment was so sheer, you could see directly through to Lipa’s legs. She wore the barely-there garment layered over a dark bodysuit, which exposed the bottom half of her one-piece as well.

The skirt boasted a midi hemline that comprised of a silk opaque material and hit just below Lipa’s knee.

She completed the look with a dark longline wool coat, slingback heels, and wire-framed glasses. She also accented the neutral outfit with a bright red handbag,

As an ardent supporter of the no-pants trend, the sheer skirt comes as quite the surprise. After all, it wouldn’t have been out of the ordinary for the singer to wear the bodysuit on its own. But if there’s one thing Dua Lipa loves more than going pantsless, it’s keeping fashion fans on their toes.

She Wore A Leather Minidress, Too

Also featured on the photo dump was a close-up of the black leather minidress she wore on a date night with boyfriend Callum Turner on May 2.

The dress featured a halter neckline, a sleeveless silhouette, and a super short hemline. She leaned into the edgy look even further with a pair of thigh-high boots and a black clutch.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

“gissss a kisss 🍓,” she captioned the Instagram post.