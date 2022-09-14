A crisp autumn chill may have arrived for everyone, but that’s clearly not the case for singer Dua Lipa. The British pop sensation recently posted several photos to Instagram in which she struck a series of poses wearing a teeny-tiny bralette and asymmetrical pair of hot shorts, both in a sparkly green fabric.

The barely-there top comprised two pieces of drapey fabric held together by thin straps, but what made the outfit stand out is that it appeared to be totally encrusted in crystals. Her unhemmed bottoms, meanwhile, lent the look a rumpled, raw vibe, all adding up to a ’fit akin to what a grown-up version of Peter Pan’s Tinker Bell would wear if she started hitting the club.

Lipa paired the iridescent green outfit with a choker necklace in the same sparkly shade, along with a pair of pointy, seafoam green satin pumps with ankle straps. Because the outfit and accessories were already so eye-catching, Lipa kept the rest of her look very minimal, barely wearing any makeup (if at all) and leaving her long, dark hair down and untamed — just swept to the side.

Over this summer, Lipa has gifted us with plenty of saucy, dreamy outfits, but this sultry Tinker Bell look has proven to be one of her best yet. Swipe to admire her full set of photos below.