Thongs have become accessories, underboob bikinis are trending, and there’s a bustier dress on virtually every red carpet. It’s safe to say that underwear is now, officially, outerwear — and bras are getting the same treatment.

Chic celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Zendaya, and a very pregnant Rihanna have begun wearing bralettes of all styles in place of actual shirts. Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Megan Fox all love a good glitzy bra moment, while Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian go totally sheer with their bralettes, layering oversize blazers on top. Others, like Zendaya, opt for an evening look comprised of a maxi skirt and bandeau top, with nothing else to speak of.

Gigi Hadid does a more subtle take on the trend, layering sheer shirts atop her color-coordinated bralettes, so her lingerie is technically on full display, while she remains quite covered. No matter which style speaks to you, ahead is all the styling inspiration you could ever need for your next night out (or daytime brunch, I don’t judge).

While a bralette and hotpants make for a skin-baring ensemble, no matter how you style them, Hailey Bieber took it to the next level after the 2022 Met Gala. The model rocked a totally see-through embellished crystal bra from Saint Laurent, topping the look with an open oversize blazer.

A bralette for evening? Zendaya said ‘yes.’ At last year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, the actress paired a Vera Wang bandeau top with a matching peplum skirt, leaving plenty of surface area to display her killer diamonds.

CC: all the former emo kids out there. Emily Ratajkowski elevated those 2008 vibes, styling her black bralette with a fishnet-inspired tank and slit-hem pants.

Mixing sporty and tailored, Scout Willis chose to show a little torso at Paris Fashion Week, topping her high-waisted wide-leg pants with a stretch-knit sports bra. On top, she mixed in a tuxedo blazer to keep the suiting look going strong.

Vanessa Hudgens styling trick: craft a matching set with a bralette as a top. The actress wore lace tap shorts, a matching bra top, and a lace top to finish.

When you’re seeking that little bit of extra sparkle, channel Megan Fox, who went full disco boob for her fiance’s concert. She donned straight-leg jeans and a leather jacket, with a metallic bra top peeking out from underneath.

During hot summer months, go for an all-white look like Dua Lipa. In the interest of keeping cool, consider styling your two-piece suiting with a bralette top underneath in lieu of a more covered shirt.

Kim Kardashian really hit the 1980s nail on the head, choosing to style a totally sheer undergarment with velvet capris, and a blazer.

If there’s one thing Cara Delevingne is going to do, it’s nail a suit look. Using a bralette as a top, she styled the open set with no shirt, letting the lingerie speak for itself. It offered the perfect amount of balance to offset the tailored look.

Leave it to Bad Gal Riri to make a Canadian tuxedo look sexy. By pairing a denim top with micro shorts, she masters the denim-on-denim pair-up.

Throw it back to the ‘70s, where your mom likely championed the bralette trend first. Lily Rose Depp opted for a floral bandeau with a boxy Chanel tweed jacket in bubblegum pink, finishing off with a pair of patch-pocket jeans to keep it casual-cool.

Zoë Kravitz wore one of the most iconic bralettes of them all, choosing a vintage Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. made up of 18K gold mesh. Giving the piece the attention it deserves, she wore only a black maxi skirt for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

When your whole look is embellished, like this striped sequin suit on Kourtney Kardashian, sometimes the simplest pairing is a classic black bralette.

While many celebrities choose to show off their bralettes with little restriction, Gigi Hadid showed her from below a totally sheer top. It’s the color coordination for me.