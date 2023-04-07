Growing up in the early 2000s, I so badly wanted to emulate the 30-something it girls of the time. Jenna Rink’s colorful slip dress and playfully spiked hair in 13 Going On 30 made me wish I’d wake up the next day, a grown up just like her. Andie Anderson’s iconic backless gown and bleach blonde hair was a total cultural reset, IMO — not to mention, her idealistic career in journalism sparked my dream of being a writer one day ...

Now that myself and countless other ‘90s babies are *finally* the same age as our long-time idols, it makes complete sense that all things Y2K would be back in style. Since Millennials are a now little bit older (and have the money to spend on backless slip dresses and pricey salon appointments), we’re collectively living the lives our younger selves once dreamed of. *Cue that famous Lizzie McGuire song.*

If you too are finding yourself feeling nostalgic for the past, and finally want to try out the cool girl hair styles that reigned 20 years ago, you’re in luck. Here are the 12 early 2000s-inspired updos you’re going to want to recreate (for all hair types and textures).

Tendrils & Twists On film, television, pop stars, and beyond — twists, spikes, and tendrils were *everything* in the early 2000s.

Bedazzled Spiky Buns For festival season and beyond, these effortless low buns are made all the more Y2K with some sparkling hair gems.

New-Age Bubble Braids Update a basic braided pony with some playful bubbles and flip-through details.

Curly Girl Claw Clip ‘Do Over the basic claw clip bun? Create that elevated, Y2K vibe with a slicked-down, deep side part and some face-framing tendrils.

Braided Pigtails When in doubt, crimped strands and excessive braids will instantly give that 2000s vibe.

Baddie Bantu Knots Protective bantu knots have been a coily girl secret weapon for generations. Especially, when paired with some spiked ends, this classic look gives major main character energy.

Half-Up Messy Claw Clip Bun For a half-up claw clip bun that *actually* stays put, try this easy hack.

Intricate Y2K It Girl ‘Do You’re going to need all of the bobby pins, rubber bands, and hair spray for this one — but, trust me, it’ll be worth it.

Claw Clip Space Buns The only thing cuter than a claw clip bun, is *two* of them.

Bubbles & Bows Balletcore is very much on-trend these days. And these bubble pig tails tied with tiny ribbons serving just that energy.

Flippy Barbie Ponytail Come on, Barbie, let's go party.