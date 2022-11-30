Just in time for Millennials to grow up and be around the same age as our beloved childhood idols once were (personally, I was a Britney girl through and through), all things Y2K are back with a serious vengeance — and this time around, the trends are a bit more wearable and elevated. Go figure.

With countless frosted eyeshadow glam moments seen shimmering on the eyes of modern day it-girls like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Addison Rae, and more, matte versions of the icy blue eyeshadow hues are now starting to make their way to the forefront (according to the beauty lovers on TikTok, that is). The catchy trend name? Washed denim eyeshadow. And A-listers like Kendall Jenner, for example, clearly co-sign the more mattified blue movement.

Hannah Rosie Bennett, a makeup artist, BeautyTok creator, and total trend-spotter, gives her perspective on the fast rising trend: “Blue eyeshadow trends every 20 to 30 years. It was popular in the ’60s when it was this powdery wash of pale blue. Baby blue eyeshadow made a comeback in the late ’90s and early 2000s, [and] this time it was super frosted, super metallic, and really pale. And this time around, it’s coming back in the form of washed denim.”

Just as there are countless shades of light denim, this buzzy trend taps any faded blue-ish eyeshadow color that matches your favorite pair of jeans — bonus points for wearing both together for an early aughts-inspired monochromatic vibe. And while more wearable matte pigments are a spot-on match for those comfy denim textures, a subtle hint of pearlescent sheen is no doubt the perfect topper for the holiday season and beyond (without leaning too metallic or outwardly glittery).

Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Bob Riha Jr/Archive Photos/Getty Images Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

As Bennett notes, more frosted versions of the trend reigned supreme back during the younger years of Millennials — and icons like Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie, and Christina Aguilera were often seen playing with blue lids that were both metallic and matte.

Want to get in on the washed denim eyeshadow trend? Here are 10 products that will get the job done.