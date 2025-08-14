Elsa Hosk is fearless when it comes to trends, always up for trying some of TikTok’s buzziest aesthetics. She’s rocked everything from mermaidcore, cottagecore, and corpcore, styling them in her trademark spicy DNA.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the former Victoria’s Secret angel channeled a slightly more esoteric trend: castlecore. Fueled by the romantasy genre — particularly the series A Court of Thorns and Roses — the medieval-inspired style has been creeping into decor, beauty, and fashion spaces. While the look can lean ultra-goth and armor-inspired (think: dressing like King Arthur and his knights), it also swings to the romantic end of the pendulum, with flowy dresses and long bell sleeves. And that’s exactly what Hosk went for in her latest ‘fit.

Elsa’s Silky Number

In an Instagram post, the supermodel looked every bit ethereal as she traipsed along the shore. Against the backdrop of cement-colored sand, her dress looked positively glowing. Her floor-length silk charmeuse maxi dress was drenched by the waves, clinging to her braless body before billowing into a drapey, flowy skirt.

Perhaps the most eye-catching detail about the gown, however, was its dramatic sleeves. Connected to her boat neckline, the design featured exaggeratedly long bell sleeves, like the kind you’d see in paintings from the Middle Ages.

Despite the look nearly veering into cosplay territory, Hosk’s take on it was so characteristically elegant and romantic — as to be expected from a style muse.

2025’s Hottest Color

The stunning dress was also crafted in today’s buzziest color: butter yellow. The hue first debuted on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways of designers like Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton, and has reached a fever pitch this year, with nearly all market categories selling pieces crafted in the creamy shade.

Though it’s unclear if Showgirl Orange™ will take over as the color du jour in a few months — thanks to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tangerine-hued 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl — the buttery tint will likely continue to ensnare style savants in the next seasons.

If you, too, want to channel Hosk’s golden goddess outfit, the Helsa Studio dress (the model’s ready-to-wear fashion label) is available to shop on FWRD and Revolve for $528.