Despite being inundated with daring, barely there trends, thanks to runways and celebrities, it isn’t always easy to imagine how to style them IRL. Styles like plunging necklines that flaunt cleavage or sheer pieces that free the nip are often extremely intimidating or seemingly reserved for certain events (e.g. glamorous or high-fashion). Enter: Elsa Hosk.

On Monday, March 10, Hosk starred in Reformation’s Spring 2025 campaign, wearing some favorite styles from the cult-followed label, including cool-girl slips and classic denims. Notably, she also wore some uber-spicy looks and practically became a sartorial alchemist. Wearing skin-baring trends that even the most daring fashion girls would hesitate to rock, she transformed them into something much more casual and approachable. Take her see-through top as an example.

Trend No. 1: Sheer

Instead of putting all the focus on the sheerness of her wardrobe choice, the Helsa Studio founder chose a top more low-key in terms of cut and fabric: a white embroidered crop top with a semi-A-line flair. It featured eyelet details, a lace trim, and a backless detail for a summery vibe.

Leaning into the understated look, she paired the top with the epitome of casual cool: jeans. Her choice was a pair of dark, high-waisted denims with a semi-flair.

Reformation

Even her accessories were as low-key as they’d go. She wore a $50 latte-hued baseball cap from Polo Ralph Lauren (a Kendall Jenner favorite), a matching cream-colored bag, and a watch with brown leather straps.

Trend No. 2: Plunging

In another layout, the former Victoria’s Secret model wore a ’90s-style slip dress bearing the minimalist aesthetic the brand is known for. Hers was crafted in a delicious butter yellow and featured a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her styling hack? A chunky choker necklace and a matching yellow clutch.

Reformation

Trend No. 3: Naked Shoes

When she wasn’t flaunting her body, she was showing off her toes, previously underrated body parts that became prime real estate since the “naked shoe” phenomenon. She wore a floral-embroidered mesh pump that was utterly sheer and paired it with a long-sleeved denim jumpsuit.

Reformation

Shop Her Style

While the jumpsuit outfit isn’t available to shop just yet, the top and dress are on the site for $148 and $278, respectively. Style them à la Hosk or elevate them as you wish.