As we wrap up 2023, it’s time to look back at the sartorial year that was. Amid buzzy style moments like Barbiecore and the “quiet luxury” aesthetic, the most notable fashion trend involved barely any clothing at all.

Fashion’s finest scaled back on fabric, sometimes eschewing actual articles of clothing. Linings, bras, pants — you name it, they all disappeared. The result was a de facto catwalk of barely-clad It girls going pantsless, exposing undies, and freeing nipples.

A small cadre of celebrities led the naked revolution, repeatedly dressing spicily throughout the year (read: Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Doja Cat, among others). Lipa made waves with her unexpected nip-forward look at the Barbie premiere, while Jenner broke the internet by flaunting her bare bum in a Jacquemus ad in November.

Other Hollywood heavyweights, from Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson to Megan Thee Stallion, also tested out in the look. But it was Hunter Schafer and Janelle Monáe who embraced it most boldly by committing to the aesthetic at some of the industry’s more glamorous and exclusive events (the Oscars after-party and the Met Gala, respectively).

On actual runways, each season saw an increasing number of revealing looks — from storied brands vets like Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Valentino, and Saint Laurent — culminating in the Spring/Summer 2024 fashion week shows.

Behold, 10 of the most naked looks from 2023.

Florence Pugh

In July 2022, Pugh was lampooned by trolls for wearing a nipple-revealing pink tulle Valentino dress to the label’s Fall 2022 couture show — she responded with a strongly worded Instagram post.

This year, almost exactly a year later, she doubled down on daring attire (attagirl). The Oppenheimer actor attended Valentino’s Couture show in another flowy sheer concoction, this time in lilac.

“Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time,” Pugh told Elle in August. “Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].”

Julia Fox

Fox is one of this era’s biggest style disruptors. With bold, oft-risqué outfit choices, the actor (and debut author) keeps the fashion cognoscenti on their toes. Think: leather thongs, butt cut-outs, and sculptural see-through breast plates.

Her most revealing look came in September, when she wore a chainlink bra and thong set to kick off the Spring 2024 New York Fashion Week season. The matching set, which she accessorized with a leather duster and boots, was so slinky it was practically body jewelry.

Dua Lipa

In all its campy glory, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is a feminist film at heart. And nothing says women empowerment like bodily autonomy. (It was a battle cry of the free the nipple movement, after all, which was pioneered by filmmaker Lina Esco in 2012. Esco advocated for the right to go topless in public, which is still illegal in some states.)

In Gerwig’s film, Lipa plays Mermaid Barbie and also sings the film’s choreographed number, “Dance The Night,” an original song she co-wrote for the film.

To celebrate the movie’s premiere in LA, she wore a custom-made gown from Bottega Veneta on the red carpet, which was blanketed in crystals. Made of see-through mesh, the dress allowed Lipa to flaunt a white thong.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski has always been a spicy dresser, and this year, she upped the ante by baring undies and nips, often at the same time. At the Oscars after-party, for example, the My Body author wore a diaphanous long-sleeved number by Feben. With the exception of some braided detailing, its see-through fabric left Ratajkowski’s taupe thong — and more — exposed.

“As a culture we are scared of women generally, but also, more specifically, of the innate power that female sexuality possesses,” Ratajkowski wrote in a 2019 essay for Harper’s Bazaar. “We insist that a woman loses something when she flaunts or embraces her sexuality ... [but] women can and should be able to wear or represent themselves however they want.”

Ciara

Ciara also flaunted her undies at the Oscars after-party, wearing a sparkly cowl-neck design with a navel-baring neckline. She paired the dress with black opera gloves and shoulder-dusting earrings.

Hunter Schafer

Another winning look at the annual Vanity Fair After-Party? Hunter Schafer’s white feather-turned-bra. The two-piece Ann Demeulemeester number featured the slinky nipple cover and a matching low-rise, satin, floor-length skirt.

Janelle Monáe

The theme of 2023’s Met Gala honored the late Karl Lagerfeld and his longtime tenure at Chanel. Many celebs celebrated the designer with tweed outfits and collared suits (or cat-inspired ’fits), which were emblematic of his fashion sensibilities.

But Janelle Monáe nodded to the theme in an, ahem, cheeky way. No one expected a bikini.

Monáe arrived in an oversized Thom Browne look, and then disrobed halfway up the entrance stairs. Beneath the massive coat was a second look: a completely see-through tented dress, which displayed a Chanel bikini underneath.

Irina Shayk

The Cannes Film Festival is a notoriously conservative event where even flip-flops are a bigtime no-no. In 2023, countless exposed undies disrupted that buttoned-up vibe. The boldest look came from Irina Shayk, who wore a barely visible, tissue-thin dress, which exposed her designer lingerie: a Gucci thong-and-bra set, which has been a favorite of Lipa and Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner is one of the sauciest dressers of all time. The supermodel and 818 Tequila founder regularly frees the nipple, and she practically launched the no-pants revolution. Naturally, she didn’t let anyone out-naked her this year.

She made headlines when she became the face — nay, the butt — of Jacquemus’ holiday campaign. You read that right: Her bare bum starred in the ad with nothing but Christmas lights wrapped around it. Festive.

Doja Cat’s MTV VMAs Look

The MTV Video Music Awards have a history of racy looks, from Lil Kim’s nipple pasties (1999) to Britney Spears’ whale tail (2000). This year was no different thanks to the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Anitta, among others.

Doja Cat’s pink-carpet ensemble was especially saucy: a spider-webby dress that offered barely any coverage. The gauzy knit creation by Monse artfully flaunted the singer’s beige G-string.