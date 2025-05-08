Since Megan Thee Stallion coined “hot girl summer” in 2019, fashion girls have been embodying the ethos year after year. One such style icon who captures the HGS essence is supermodel Elsa Hosk. For one, her vacation wardrobe is top-notch. She regularly wears bikini bras as tops, teeny internet-breaking thongkinis, and a slew of frilly cottagecore dresses. She even launched a Helsa Studio collection lined with coquettish beachside options.

Even more impressive, however, is her regular summer style. Without the seasonal motifs of raffias and swimsuits, her hot-weather style is still rife with the most adventurous trends and daring pieces. Case in point: her latest Instagram carousel of NSFW looks I’ve frantically already pinned to my summer mood board.

Elsa’s Sheer, Undies-Forward Look

On Wednesday, May 7, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a photo dump of recent outfits that could be categorized as “hot girl” statements. She wore nip-freeing co-ords, underwear-forward dresses, and tons of décolletage-focused numbers.

One that caught my eye was an all-black look that featured a mock neck sweater bodysuit seemingly tucked into a diaphanous pencil skirt. Paired with pumps, gold earrings, and a sleek bun, it was corp sleaze at its finest.

Her Subtle Nipply Moment

In another, Hosk revived the “groutfit” (read: gray outfit), aka 2015’s most hated trend. Though the gray-on-gray ensemble has been considered cheugy for years, Hosk found a way to spiff up the style by giving it a risqué twist. She wore a fitted mock neck top braless, and paired it with a matching cardigan and baggy trousers.

To steer the look away from sweatpants territory, she carried a Bottega Veneta purse.

Plunging Looks Galore

Elsewhere, she slipped into her favorite aesthetic: CEO-core. As the founder of Helsa Studio, Hosk has a particular taste for corporate dressing and proved it by slipping into a gray pinstripe pantsuit. Shockingly, it featured not one, but two blazers.

Though she doubled her jackets, she eschewed the top for a deep, cleavage-baring plunge.

She rocked a similar office-adjacent vibe in an all-black look. Hosk wore a satin button-down tucked into high-waist trousers cinched by a skinny belt.

Though she threw on an overscarf for an added layer, she did show skin by leaving her top completely unbuttoned.