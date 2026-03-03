Just a few days ago, Elsa Hosk made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week, modeling a look on Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2026 runway. But off the catwalk, she’s not ready for cold-weather clothes just yet. In fact, Hosk just launched a collaboration that’s bound to be every it girl’s beach uniform this summer.

On Monday, March 2, the supermodel shared photos from her Montce swimwear collab, a 66-piece swim collection spanning bikinis, maillots, cover-ups, and hair accessories. Anyone who’s ever pinned Hosk’s elegant, vintage-inspired style will find a suit (or four), as well as those interested in sporting summer 2026’s hottest swim styles.

Mermaidcore, for instance — the siren-inspired aesthetic that A-listers can’t seem to get enough of — is well represented in the collection, as well as the butter yellow and peplum trends, among others. Naturally, she put her modeling skills to work and starred in the campaign herself. Ready your Pinterest boards...

Elsa’s Mermaidcore Bikinis

Hosk’s affinity for the aesthetic is well-documented. Naturally, she incorporated the siren-inspired TikTok trend into her collab, spotlighting its most elegant element: pearls. One bikini set featured a rectangular bra top paired with bottoms accented with a giant pearl. Another set, which included a twist bra and high-waist bottoms, was crafted in a pearlescent hue.

Courtesy of Montce Courtesy of Montce 1 / 2

Butter Yellow Sets

Ever the sophisticated dresser, the Helsa Studio founder focused on a more muted, soft, romantic palette, which featured ivory, pastel blue, and fashion’s color du jour, butter yellow. (It’s another favorite of hers.) Among the bright yellow sets included a classic triangle halter bikini with a white string and matching high-waist bottoms with contrasting white pocket trims.

Another yellow-and-white combo featured a ruched underwire bra, as well as a buttery bikini with thick ivory straps pulled high up her waist.

Courtesy of Montce Courtesy of Montce 1 / 2

A Cheugy Style

Even the peplum — a millennial go-to trend from the 2010s making a comeback — was included in the mix. Crafted in a stretchy textured material, the buttercream set included a high-waist bikini that boasted a frilly ruffle trim and a matching bra top.

Courtesy of Montce

Elsewhere in the collection, which ranges from $68 to $220, were plunging maillots, lingerie-inspired lacy sets, and another covered in a fun cherry print, tapping into the budding fruity trend, as seen on the runways of Saint Laurent.

Courtesy of Montce

Now all you need is to book that trip.