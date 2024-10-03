For over a year, red has topped the charts as fashion’s color du jour. The hue is so intrinsically maximalist, however, that even the most daring of style stars wielded its power sparingly, adding mere pops of red to their outfits via shoes, Blair Waldorf-coded tights, or even nails. But Elsa Hosk is no ordinary fashion girl and, therefore, feels no need to tone down her scarlet numbers. Case in point: her latest ensemble was a fiery vision.

Elsa’s Red-On-Red (On Red) Look

After attending the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week, the model proved she didn’t need a front-row seat at fashion shows to be hailed a street style star. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Hosk had a chic jaunt in the French capital in a coquette look that was triply hot.

Modeling her own wares, she donned a dress from Helsa Studio, her clothing line. Her wardrobe choice had a boat neck, long sleeves, and an itty-bitty hemline. For a hyper-feminine silhouette, it featured an exaggerated cinched waist that ballooned into a semi-structured skirt. A twee bow was affixed atop each pelvic bone, giving it a dash of coquettecore. Unfortunately, her dress is out of stock in red, but it’s still available to shop in black for $278.

The red in her dress wasn’t crimson enough, it seemed. She went the monochromatic route and coordinated her accessories to her clothing with all-red accouterments. She slipped into lethal pointy pumps with ankle straps (a take on Mary Janes). She even posed against a red door and swiped on red lipstick. She definitely committed to the ruby bit.

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Apart from her dress, the star of her knockout ’fit was her quilted accessory. Hosk carried a vintage Chanel bag from the late ’90s. The Kelly Parent Flap featured the label’s iconic flap and signature quilted fabric in — surprise, surprise — a gorgeous shade of scarlet.

The style hasn’t been available on the site for a long time, but rare pieces do pop up on the resale market. The exact purse is currently offered on Madison Avenue Couture for an eye-watering $5,250. If a red bag isn’t your cup of tea, other vintage e-tailers offer a similar style in different colorways.