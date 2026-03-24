Ever since Sofia Richie and Kendall Jenner popularized the quiet luxury trend in 2023, it’s been inescapable. Even fashion’s most daring pivoted to minimalism, while nondescript, IYKYK pieces became the ultimate status symbols. But if you’re like me, years of understated styling have made getting dressed in the morning feel like the dreaded B-word (read: boring). Sometimes, a fashion girl’s got to change things up.

Emily Ratajkowski seems to agree. While starring in a new campaign for Gucci, which dropped on Monday, March 23, the minimalist icon switched it up in full logomania, providing the blueprint for anti-quiet luxury.

Emily’s Logo-Clad ‘Fit

For a hot minute during the understated aesthetic’s reign, insignia-bearing anything was considered tacky and a garish display of wealth — but not anymore. It doesn’t even have to be rationed in smaller doses to make it more palatable, either. Since the logomania tide first turned in 2025, it hasn’t slowed down. The louder, the bigger, the better.

Case in point: Ratajkowski’s new Gucci “Beauty and the Bag” campaign, in which she modeled the ludicrously capacious Giglio tote bag covered in the brand’s iconic inverted logo and signature three-stripe band. Photographed by Mert & Marcus, the My Body author built her ‘fit around a muted black bralette and a high-waist belted skirt awash in the same monogram.

Ratajkowski has been the face of the Giglio — and other logo-forward Gucci bags — since becoming the Italian label’s endorser last July. Naturally, she’s been spotted carrying the style a handful of other times, including when she toted a darker chocolate Giglio in New York last February. She completed this look with red snakeskin boots, a black coat, and matching sunnies.

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images/Getty Images

Embrace Big, Bold Logos

If you’re also looking to spice up your muted ensembles without buying an entirely new wardrobe, grab a busy bag à la Ratajkowski. It can zhuzh up jeans, a simple coat, or any “basic” off-duty style combo.

Prefer Ratajkowski’s roomy tote? The Giglio is available to shop in multiple colorways (for $2,250). You can also prioritize your fave designer label and its corresponding monogrammed bags. Louis Vuitton and Dior, for example, released new bag designs covered in their logos, while Fendi has a monogrammed classic Baguette.

It’s 2026 — time to get loud.