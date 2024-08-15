Justice for Colombo! On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Vogue released a series of covers of Dogue, a special cover project starring nepo puppies of the rich and famous. (Think: Glen Powell’s, Missy Elliott’s, and Demi Moore’s fur babies.) One dog, however, was missing from the set: Emily Ratajkowski’s doggo, Colombo. Even without his own cover, though, fashion insiders know that EmRata and her German shepherd and husky mix have always had the chicest romps.

While Colombo sticks to his brushed fur sensibilities, the supermodel practically treats dog walks as mini fashion shows, wearing her chicest and spiciest looks. Over the weekend, for example, Ratajkowski wore a barely there halter top that’s more suited for a runway than a sidewalk.

EmRata’s Barely There Ensemble

Ratajkowski, a street-style pro, has a flair for balancing uber-daring pieces with casual wardrobe staples. It’s her style DNA. Her latest outfit is a prime example.

The My Body author wore a white top with Y2K-inspired twists. It featured a plunging halter neckline (an early ’00s go-to silhouette) and was covered in tiny heart embellishments. While there was a lot going on in the front, there was barely anything in the back, literally, save for a teeny string keeping her top from falling.

To make it errand-friendly, she went the utilitarian route with olive green cargo pants cinched with a wide belt.

Her $90 Sneakers Are Shoppable

Ratajkowski paired the entire look with sneakers — the best shoe for getting in those steps. While the Gone Girl alum owns an impressive sneaker collection, she tends to play favorites. For example, she’s rocked her cherry red Puma sneakers at least thrice.

Her recent romp, however, saw her switch it up to a different Puma shoe: Palermos in black leather. She’s not the only A-list fan of the shoe, either. Dua Lipa slipped on the exact style in her “Houdini” music video. Fortunately, the pair is still available to shop — for $90.

She topped off her look with black sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace.

Her Other Dog Walking Slays

This wasn’t the first time Ratajkowski made headlines this week for her dog-walking ensembles. After donning her sideboob-baring halter ’fit, she followed it up with another equally saucy look a day after with a nip-freeing white tank and sweat shorts.

Hot take: Ratajkowski’s best catwalks are her dog walks.