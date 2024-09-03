Summer may be on its way out, but brat style is here to stay. On Saturday, Aug. 31, Emily Ratajkowski wore an apple green gown from Tom Ford’s final collection for Gucci. The color speaks for itself; that ultra-low neckline? Very brat.

No Gucci era is more coveted or controversial than Ford’s. Throughout his decade-long tenure as creative director from 1994 to 2004, he introduced extremely risqué imagery (see: his pubic hair campaign) and scantily-clad styles often ahead of their time, like the infamous G-string. His old collections are so in demand, in fact, that there are dedicated articles on how to shop them.

Over the past few years, several A-listers have resurfaced the designer’s work. Kim Kardashian, for instance, added a 21-year-old Gucci thong to her vintage collection, which she showed off à la whale tail. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid flaunted one of Ford’s cut-out gowns at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Ratajkowski looked to Ford’s archives while dressing for the Venice Film Festival. Among A-listers like Jenna Ortega and Angelina Jolie, Ratajkowski stole the show in her plunging green stunner.

Emily’s Deep-V Number Was So Brat

The model and My Body author walked the red carpet for the premiere of the Italian film Campo di Battaglia (Battlefield). Channeling brat summer, aka all things apple green, she wore a gown from Gucci’s ready-to-wear autumn/winter 2004 collection.

The monochromatic creation is a masterclass in combining textures. The plunging bodice is made of a sheer ruched material resembling chiffon. The mermaid skirt is made out of a ladder of silk panels and a tiered ombré fringe that swayed with each step.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The back of Ratajkowksi’s gown was equally skin-flaunting with a triangular cut-out.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily’s Bedazzled Glam

Matching the glam of the prestigious event, the model went all in on the sparkles. She accessorized with diamond-encrusted jewelry from Italian brand Pasquale Bruni, including chandelier earrings and mixed metal rings.

The shimmery motif extended to her beauty look with a swipe of glittery pink eye shadow and matching lip gloss.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her hair, Ratajkowski switched up her typical Gen Z-approved center part for a glammed-up spin on the “cheugy” millennial go-to: a side part. Her lob was styled in loose waves for an effortless vibe.