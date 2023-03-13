The biggest names from the American film industry just hit the 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet to celebrate their artistry and achievements. And while the 2023 Oscars were filled with glamorously old Hollywood looks and some awe-inspiring beauty moments (hello, Florence Pugh’s structural pony that doubles a bangs) — A-listers of all backgrounds and from every industry are *known* to bring the heat at Vanity Fair’s Oscar After-Party.

Case in point? Social media fave turned total high-fashion darling and Lancôme global ambassador, Emma Chamberlain, arrived well beyond midnight with grunge, emerald-hued eyes and tousled micro bangs that gave major it-girl vibes. And Bustle has exclusive details on her look.

Lilly Keys, a celeb makeup artist who has worked with the likes of Jennifer Coolidge and Olivia Rodrigo, says this of Chamberlain’s glam: “We were inspired by Emma’s stunning navy dress and metallic blue green nails, so I wanted to use emerald and green tones on her eyes to really make them pop. We referenced grunge glam makeup and collaborated together to come up with the idea of swampy, mossy jewel toned eyeshadow, paired with fresh skin, bronzed and glowing skin, and Emma’s favorite Lancôme lip color, French Tea, to finish the look.”

As for the eyes — which were clearly the star of the show — Keys breaks down the look: “My key products for Emma’s look were the Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Bronze Absolu using the green and gold shades, a lot of Le Crayon Kohl Eye Pencil in Black Ebony and adding lighter shades of the shadow for a shimmer pop in the middle of her eyelid and underneath her lashes. Lancôme’s Idôle Liquid Eyeliner really defined the outer and inner corners of her eyes, [and] we finished with layers of Lash Idôle Mascara in Glossy Black.”

While what happens in the glam room *stays* in the glam room, Keys did spill some details on the vibes as the duo and her team got ready for the star-studded event: “Emma is always such a vibe. When she’s talking to us or the camera, it just makes you want to be her BFF. She’s an absolute joy to be around, so chill, and funny, and it’s an absolute dream to be in the glam room with her. Mostly, I love the collaboration effort of every single person working to achieve her look. We all love each other, so it’s just a very incredible experience to be able to create art with her and then see it come to life on the red carpet.”

Want to recreate her edgy glam? Here are the exact products that Keys used.