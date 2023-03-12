And just like that, the 95th annual Academy Awards are *finally* here — and for the oh so chic fashion-forward and makeup-obsessed beauty lovers of the world, all eyes are just as fixed on the stunning red carpet arrivals as they are on the win counts of their favorite films.

While the night is of course dedicated to honoring the exceptional work and awe-inspiring artistry within the American film industry, it’s also an excuse for A-list actors, fan-fave musicians, and beyond to tell a more personal story with their hair, makeup, and nails. And although the award ceremony has not yet kicked off (ICYWW, here’s everything you need to know on the Oscars before you stream), some seriously stunning hairstyles have already turned heads on the star-studded red carpet. There’s international supermodel Ashley Graham’s early 2000s-inspired structural bun (complete with intricately twisted tiny braids), Winnie Harlow’s romantically tousled updo, and of course — Florence Pugh’s structural pony tail that coyly doubles as micro bangs. I mean, *so* iconic.

From major updos that bring some serious nostalgia, to classic old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that stun, here are the best hair moments of the 2023 Oscars.

Florence Pugh’s Structural Pony & Micro Bangs

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Known to take her red carpet looks to the next level (literally *every* single time), Pugh shuts down the red carpet with a sleekly swirled ‘do that ends in some micro bangs.

Ana De Armas’ Effortless Blowout

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The Blonde star lets her inner beauty take centerstage with a minimal glam moment and bouncy blowout that wows.

Ashley Graham’s Y2K-Inspired Braided Bun

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Serving serious Y2K vibes, Graham opted for a sleek side part and a structural bun dressed up with micro braids.

Jessica Chastain’s Old Hollywood Hair

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

With her signature copper hair (*way* before copper hair was trending), Chastain went with some retro glam à la red lips and vintage-inspired waves.

Mindy Kaling’s Mermaidcore Waves

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaling looked like a total daydream with waist-skimming waves pulled into a half-up, half-down moment.

Halle Bailey’s Elegant Twists And Coils

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With a gown that serves a Little Mermaid-inspired fantasy, Bailey had her strands twisted and twirled into an intricate ‘do.

Winnie Harlow’s Tousled Tresses

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adding a bit of softness to her old Hollywood look, Harlow’s wavy tendrils dropped below her siren-esque eyes.

Vanessa Hudgens’ Structural Hair Bow

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Hudgens’ sweet hair bow is equal parts chic and trendy, and a ‘do Lily James also rocked at the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

Sofia Carson’s Vintage-Inspired Updo

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taking clear cues from Audrey Hepburn, Carson looked all things elegant and timeless with her strands pulled back into a sleek updo.

More to come ...