The Emmys red carpet is always one to watch, but you can’t help but think that the first one after quarantine was a bit more fun, more whimsical, more glam. As in-person events are just starting up again after a year of virtual gatherings, celebrities are pulling out all the stops when it came to fashion.

Yes some are still taking the safe route, but luminaries like Billy Porter, Dan Levy, and Anya Taylor-Joy made a bold fashion statement, embracing bright color like blue and yellow, and fancy flourishes like feathers.

While you likely don’t have plans to hit your next cocktail event in, say, Taylor-Joy’s luxurious yellow cape, you can use those looks to inspire your going-out outfits.

Take Porter’s fairy wing ruffles, for example. Those are easily replicated with the feather trim look that’s trending this season, whether you choose a turtleneck with details along the sleeves or an off-shoulder dress with a textured neckline.

From Anya Taylor-Joy’s yellow ensemble to Dan Levy’s all blue layered suiting look, take a cue from the most stylish red carpet stars when building your wardrobe this season. Shop looks inspired by the best Emmys 2021 outfits ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dan Levy’s Emmys 2021 Look Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dan Levy went for an all-blue monochromatic moment at the Emmys this year, slipping into a layered look from Valentino.

Dan Levy’s Emmys 2021 Look Dupe Paula Puff Shoulder Blazer something navy $165 View product Go for a less traditional take on the suit with a puff-sleeve jacket that still makes a splash with a bold blue color.

Dan Levy’s Emmys 2021 Look Dupe Ryan Paperbag Shorts something navy $115 View product Keep it monochromatic like Levy with a matching set that you can wear together for a ’90s color moment or mix and match with neutrals.

Billy Porter’s Emmys 2021 Look Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billy Porter wore actual fairy wings with an all-black custom Ashi Studio look.

Billy Porter’s Emmys 2021 Look Dupe Feather Off-Shoulder Cocktail Dress Badgley Mischka $695 View product Though you might not go for the over-the-top wings like Porter, try a subtle feather trim on your LBD that gives a touch of drama.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Emmys 2021 Look Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anya Taylor Joy hit the red carpet in a yellow silk slip dress and voluminous robe from Dior Haute Couture, making her look like a real life Belle.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Emmys 2021 Look Sportmax Marche Trench Coat Sportmax $295 $177 View product Take a cue from Taylor-Joy when shopping for your next work-to-drinks look and opt for a robe or soft trench in a yellow hue.