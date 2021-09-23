Shopping
Billy Porter's Wings & 2 Other Emmys Looks Worth Copying
Go for the bold.
The Emmys red carpet is always one to watch, but you can’t help but think that the first one after quarantine was a bit more fun, more whimsical, more glam. As in-person events are just starting up again after a year of virtual gatherings, celebrities are pulling out all the stops when it came to fashion.
Yes some are still taking the safe route, but luminaries like Billy Porter, Dan Levy, and Anya Taylor-Joy made a bold fashion statement, embracing bright color like blue and yellow, and fancy flourishes like feathers.
While you likely don’t have plans to hit your next cocktail event in, say, Taylor-Joy’s luxurious yellow cape, you can use those looks to inspire your going-out outfits.
Take Porter’s fairy wing ruffles, for example. Those are easily replicated with the feather trim look that’s trending this season, whether you choose a turtleneck with details along the sleeves or an off-shoulder dress with a textured neckline.
From Anya Taylor-Joy’s yellow ensemble to Dan Levy’s all blue layered suiting look, take a cue from the most stylish red carpet stars when building your wardrobe this season. Shop looks inspired by the best Emmys 2021 outfits ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.