Florence Pugh has quickly become one of the most exciting stars to watch IMO. With an unmatched talent in her field that truly mesmerizes on the silver screen, and a unique voice and perspective that brings so much layered passion and depth to her award-winning roles — the UK-born icon is no doubt taking over, with no signs of slowing or stopping.

And as a beauty girlie and fashion lover myself, I must say: Her red carpet style truly *never* disappoint, always ranking as my top look from nearly every event she attends. As for her latest show-stopping moment? It’s giving what it needs to give (and I stand by the sentiment that she consistently serves a masterclass in personal style).

Attending the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, Pugh stunned in a look her glam team dubbed “boudoir baby,” stepping onto the carpet in a blush-toned slip dress and billowing tulle cape of the same hue. Complementing the sensual vibe, her short blonde bob was seen slicked back and flipped out, with her bangs in a sculpted wave that screams ’60s bedroom bombshell. Peter Lux, the hair guru behind the look, has worked with Florence countless times before — and when working in tandem with her go-to makeup artist, Alex Babsky, her team knows how to make some serious red carpet magic.

Having played with her glam in the past — her nostalgic hair-gemmed pixie had my Millennial heart in its feels, and you can’t forget about her purple tips — Pugh has been a case study for how much diversity and fun you can have with shorter hair lengths ... And as someone who recently went for the big chop and cut some wispy bangs, I’m seriously tempted to go for her jaw-sculpting lob haircut.

As for the understated hero of this iconic BIFA moment? Her unexpected, deep scarlet nails that give all of the vintage vibes, painted by manicurist Emily Rose.

*Chef’s kiss.*