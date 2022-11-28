You had better watch any space in which Florence Pugh sets foot, because the actress is on a fashion hot streak. To date, she has served #FreeTheNipple looks, dazzling sparkly dresses, mismatched boots, and more. Still riding high off of Don’t Worry Darling, Miss Flo is keeping her foot on the gas, when it comes to serving looks.

For her latest film, Netflix’s The Wonder, the wardrobe is a far cry from her typically edgy aesthetic. On screen, Pugh plays a mid-1800s nurse with a buttoned-up demeanor, but at a recent panel she stayed true to her personal style. For Netflix's The Wonder LA Tastemaker event on November 21, the actress stepped out in a spicy black two-piece by Galvan London.

She wore her hair in a bun to show off the bustier-style bra top and Tiffany & Co. link earrings (which run for a cool $6,700), which she paired with a matching bangle. The high-waist skirt flowed into a full-length silhouette, with mesh and fringe along the bottom half.

Pugh kept her footwear simple, wearing elegant Ilio Smeraldo peep toe pumps. She skipped outerwear entirely to show off the full look, a very different approach than her costar Julia Garner’s floor-length blazer and mock turtleneck.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether it’s at a panel or a chill day in Venice, Pugh has her aesthetic down to a science. BRB, setting up Google notifications for her next appearance.