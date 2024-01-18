Florence Pugh has a surprise new acting credit and no, it’s not a blockbuster or indie flick. This time, she’s starring in a music video. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Oppenheimer star teased her newest project, a guest starring role in Rachel Chinouriri’s “Never Need Me” video. Like the fashion legend she is, Pugh served a look worthy of a red carpet.

Florence’s Glitzy Gold Dress

Pugh’s gilded dress shimmered with her every move. She wore a halter mini with a buckle detail on one strap. Meanwhile, saucy elements came courtesy of the low, low cowl neckline — another throwback silhouette from the ’90s and early aughts — and saucy side slits.

The chainmail number was utterly nostalgic, recalling similar glistening pieces worn by Y2K icons, like Paris Hilton.

The “Wrong Shoe Theory” Done Right

In keeping with her glam-punk style ethos, Pugh accessorized her look with the chunkiest of boots. The white-bright footwear made for a totally unexpected pairing — essentially, the embodiment of TikTok’s “wrong shoe” theory.

Pugh kept the rest of her accessories minimal, but stuck to her cool girl DNA by layering on gold necklaces to match her signature septum ring.

Florence’s Punky 2000s ’Do

Pugh is a style icon for many reasons — one of which, is her ability to shake up her hairstyle. She’s rocked buzz cuts, fauxhawks, and pastel hues, among others. This music video was no different.

Pugh tapped into her affinity for playful hairstyling, debuting a mess of early aughts-era spikes. Even her bangs were wispy, mimicking the rest of her edgy hair and giving the look a subtle, Lizzie McGuire vibe (IYKYK). As for Pugh’s makeup, she smudged on a subtle smokey eye and a swipe of pink lipstick for a sultry, going out look.

Y2K nostalgia done right.