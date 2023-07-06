When it comes to Florence Pugh’s hair, it’s clear that she’s simply unattached and down to try just about anything — especially for a movie role. Case in point? The U.K.-born actor most recently cut her brunette lob into a choppy shag for A Good Person (on-screen and by herself, might I add). Not long after, she’s experimented with some out-there structural updos, just before famously arriving to the 2023 Met Gala’s carpeted steps with a headline-making shaved head.

Since that iconic moment in May, Pugh has been somewhat under the radar. Though as Valentino Beauty’s newest ambassador, it makes all the sense in the world that she would step out for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in support of the luxe brand.

Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray in a dreamy lilac chiffon gown that danced across her bare skin, fastened with an oversized black bow at the nape of her neck, Pugh was serving some seriously modern Cinderella vibes as she freed the nipple. And although it seems difficult to play with such a short ‘do, the actor proved once more that she is truly fearless with her look, opting for a washed-out, mid-tone pink hair color on her buzz cut’s bleached tips.

While Peter Lux is to thank for styling Pugh’s short (but growing) tresses with a bit of choppy texture, Alex Babsky created the subtle, yet oh so sultry glam on the actor. Of course, Babsky tapped all Valentino Beauty everything to achieve the glam moment, though, the star of the show is the soft pink lip and monochromatic blush that beautifully matches her now-pink hair.

As for the exact products he used on the star? Babsky used the Eye2Cheek Eyeshadow and Blush in the shade 09 Poudre to achieve her naturally flushed cheeks, as well as the cult-loved, TikTok-viral Twin Liner Gel and Liquid Eyeliner in the shade 04 Black and Marrone for her classic wing.