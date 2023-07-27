When it comes to Florence Pugh’s hair, it’s clear that she’s simply unattached and down to try just about anything. And while she truly found her red carpet signature stride in the last year or so (IMO, at least), experimenting with structural updos and vintage-inspired flipped bobs — it was her headline-making appearance on this year’s carpeted Met Gala steps, famously arriving with her hair completed shaved off that truly marks a brand new era of beauty for the young actor.

Since that day in May 2023, Pugh has taken just about every single public appearance to play with her now grown-out buzz cut, dying her strands playful hues to match her ensembles. Most recently at the UK Oppenheimer premiere, her spiked strands were a very on-brand fiery shade of orange. And just before that, the newly-announced Valentino Beauty ambassador arrived at Paris Haute Couture Week with a Barbiecore pink ‘do (as well as a Cinderella-esque, nipple-flashing Valentino gown, too).

With Oppenheimer’s anticipated opening weekend just behind us, Pugh is entering the very next weekend with a fresh new vibe that her go-to makeup artist, Alex Babsky, notes is inspired by her fellow UK-born, Billy Idol...

I’d like to formally introduce you to platinum blonde Flo — which just might be my favorite look on the starlet yet.

As for the hair guru behind the fresh new look? Peter Lux — aka Pugh’s right hand stylist — is to thank for giving the actor her icy bleached blonde tips, styled with some effortlessly chic tousled texture.

Truly embracing that rocker essence so associated with London’s long history of iconic musicians, Pugh stepped out into the city’s streets in a red, chain-adorned jumpsuit as styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.