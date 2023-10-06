Every fashion month, style aficionados eagerly await any and all Gigi Hadid runway sightings. Thankfully, the supermodel graced several shows this Spring 2024 run, including a memorable romp at Miu Miu on the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

To commemorate another successful season, Hadid closed out PFW with a bang. She attended a celebratory party and, to no one’s surprise, absolutely stunned in a sparkly LBD with a risquè twist.

Gigi’s Bra-Flaunting ‘Fit

On Tuesday, Hadid made her way to Parisian eatery Laurent for a post-runway gathering hosted by Miu Miu. The star-studded fête was attended by the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Adriana Lima, and Paris Hilton, among others. But even in a room full of fashion icons, Hadid quite literally dazzled.

The Guest in Residence founder reached for a sleeveless mesh dress that was entirely sheer; Only its intricately-embellished sequins added any form of coverage to the design. The mini LBD — made by Miu Miu, of course — daringly flaunted her simple black bra. The glistening masterpiece was simple, but utterly glamorous, punctuated by a matte ribbon tied neatly into a bow just above her hips.

Hadid kept to the all-black theme when accessorizing. Her details included sheer tights and pointed sling-backs (one of this year’s hottest shoe trends). As for jewelry, she donned pearl earrings and minimalist rings.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in June, Hadid fronted Miu Miu’s Wander bag campaign. For this event, however, she donned a different handbag from the brand — a small, boxy leather pouch that she carried in one hand.

Outside of the restaurant, Hadid threw on a black leather jacket for a late-night ‘fit change.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

A French ‘Do For The Parisian Event

Honoring her temporary locale, Hadid twisted her hair into a sleek French roll to attend the bash. Styled by Dimitris Giannetos, the romantic look was completed with a lone curled tendril that fell down her face.

The romantic ‘do perfectly complemented her glam — highlights included glittery pale pink eye makeup and rosy lips.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Went Braless For Miu Miu The Same Day

The dinner wasn’t the first Miu Miu event Hadid attended that day. Earlier, she sashayed down the label’s catwalk, this time exposing a different undergarment: her cobalt blue briefs.

At the show, Hadid wore another sparkly look. Sans a bra, she left the jacket open, while her shorts hung low on her hips, fully revealing her contrasting statement underwear.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One thing about Hadid: she loves a saucy Miu Miu moment.