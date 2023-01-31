Get ready to do some swiping, friends, ‘cause it’s just about time for spring shoe shopping. While sure, many of us are still in the dark depths of winter (my snow boots are omnipresent at the moment), nobody can stop you from adding skin-baring styles to your cart. I’m dreaming about the days when my ankles will finally see the sun again.

And see the sun they will. One of the biggest shoe trends carrying over from previous seasons is UGG’s super scaled-down Ultra Mini Boot. The collective enthusiasm for Y2K bootie continues to rage on, with celebrities and influencers alike showing love for the shearling style. Really, they’re on every corner.

Where taller styles are concerned, moto boots are on the precipice of a massive resurgence, as are sultry lace-up styles. Other hot shoe trends for spring 2023 range from the dance-inspired (balletcore shows no signs of dying down) to nonchalant fisherman sandals. Both — but especially the latter — make for great multi-season footwear. Depending on the day, you might go bare or choose to pair them with cute socks.

With that, keep scrolling for a more in-depth examination of the shoe trends you’ll want to know about come spring. Oh, and feel free to shop any of the coming styles, as I’ve thoughtfully selected them for you.

1 Elevated Ballet Flats Jeffrey Campbell Ballotté Buckled Ballet Flat Urban Outfitters $170 See on Urban Outfitters While I thought ballet flats had floated into the ether for good, I’m an adult and can admit when I’m wrong. Coming in a wide range of unique styles with straps, studs, and other fashion-y details, ballerina-inspired styles are back with a vengeance. Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid (see here) are just a few fans of the look.

2 Colorblock Loafers Tricolor Nono Loafers Nomasei $450 See on Nomasei Everyone from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Kristen Stewart to Blake Lively has been hitting the pavement in multi-color loafers like the style seen here. Bella paired hers with a ‘60s-era plaid mini skirt and white socks. Meanwhile, her older sister was seen sporting a similar style with a chic oversized suit. Style them with jeans, trousers, or a micro mini (if you want to channel Hailey Bieber).

3 Moto Boots Veronica Short Boot Frye $298 See on Frye Ever since Miu Miu debuted buckle-embellished leather harness boots for Fall 2022 (Dua Lipa just rocked them), many have been reaching for rugged, biker-inspired styles to instantly add edge to their look. Wear them with an oversized leather jacket a la Lipa or a flowy dress, depending on the vibe you’re going for. It’s really hard to go wrong here — moto boots are just...cool.

4 ‘90s-Style Slingbacks Bianka Slingback Pump Sam Edelman $140 See on Farfetch While sky-high platforms are still very much in, styles that offer a more subtle lift are undeniably surging in popularity. Thanks to tastemakers like Rihanna and Dua Lipa, the once-shunned kitten heel has been cropping up more and more. Pair these minimalist pumps with a cute top and baggy jeans, then tell me you don’t feel like RiRi.

5 Clear Details Cult Gaia Jila Vinyl Mules Saks Fifth Avenue $388 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Valentino, Missoni, Loewe, and Simone Rocha are among brands that showed see-through shoes at their Spring 2023 shows, inspiring others (even UGG) to come out with similarly toe-baring looks. While not for everyone, there’s something to be said for how translucent styles have the ability to level up just about any ‘fit. The key is wearing them with confidence and a bold spring nail color.

6 Mini UGG Boots Ugg Ultra Mini Classic Boot Nordstrom $140 See on Nordstrom Take it from someone who just scoured the web in search of them — UGG’s Ultra Minis are selling out everywhere. Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid (the list goes on and on) are just a few who have been spotted rocking these cozy shrunken booties since their release in 2020. The slip-on style is so achingly nostalgic and so comfortable in wear, I, for one, fully support this throwback.

7 Snakeskin Prints Bo Greyscale Boot Chelsea Paris $595 See on Chelsea Paris Scaly, snake-printed boots were sent down the runway at Gucci, Bally, and Bottega Veneta, among others and it’s about time this once-cheugy trend got its resurgence. A snakeskin shoe will always make an outfit pop, whether you’re dressing for the office or hitting the town. If you really want to make a statement, I suggest pairing a style (like the ones seen here) with another print for a cool contrast.

8 Soccer-Inspired Sneakers Samba OG Sneakers Adidas $100 See on Adidas If you follow trends at all, then you’ve probably already seen Adidas’ heritage Sambas, like, everywhere. (Similar to the aforementioned UGG Ultra Minis, Sambas have been selling out online and flying off shelves.) Originally designed for the soccer pitch, the sporty footwear is one of the brand’s most iconic sneakers designs. The sporty style was huge in 2022, with just about every fashion girl stepping out in them. My guess? These will be sticking around well into 2023.

9 Fisherman Sandals The Real Jelly Possession Sandal Melissa $69 See on Melissa JW Anderson, Gabriela Hearst, Erdem, and Tod’s all served up cagey, fisherman-style sandals for spring. Coach actually debuted Y2K jellies on the catwalk, giving me all the feels. Shop these comfy babies in leather, clear plastic, glitter, and beyond.