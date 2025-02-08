10 Years Ago, Gigi Hadid Wore Blair Waldorf’s Fave Accessory At NYFW

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Every February, the pitter-patter of stilettos gets a little bit louder, the girlies dress a whole lot chicer, and heartbeats skip just a tad bit faster. No, this has nothing to do with Valentine’s Day — but it has everything to do with New York Fashion Week.

The Fall/Winter 2025 season officially kicked off on Thursday, Feb. 6, and scenes from the street and the runways keep trickling in. What’s really getting style lovers amped, however, is the potential for supermodels to make appearances on the catwalk, especially with big shows like Calvin Klein, Coach, and Michael Kors on the lineup. Personally, I’m particularly excited about a Gigi Hadid spotting, especially since her last fashion week show was in September in Paris.

To tide everyone over, let’s take a trip down memory lane and dissect one of Hadid’s earliest runway appearances emblazoned in my brain. Let me take you back to February 2015...

Gigi’s Maximalist Outfit

These days, Hadid has her pick of shows to walk in and she typically reserves her rare appearances for her favorites (e.g. Versace, Miu Miu, and Chanel). But in 2015, Hadid had only been modeling for a year, in shows like Desigual (her first), Jeremy Scott, and Marc Jacobs. So when she landed her second Jeremy Scott runway for the designer’s Fall/Winter 2015 show, she was on the fast-track to supermodel-dom.

In one look, Hadid wore a silk minidress covered in a maximalist patchwork pattern. The print also included a smattering of dolls, blue teddy bears, chickens, and pink bunnies. The chaotic look was way ahead of its time. These days, cutecore is gaining popularity on TikTok, as an aesthetic that leans into “girly things.” Paired with the vivid teal-hued tights and white Mary Janes, the ’fit is squarely in the cutesy wheelhouse.

Arun Nevader/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Cheugy Accessory

Her whimsical dress wasn’t the only trend in this look that has a place in the current zeitgeist. Both of her accessories are also current fashion girl faves.

Her colored tights, for example, are back thanks to a heady revival of Blair Waldorf-core. And Mary Janes, a key part of middle school uniforms, are also widely popular.

Her Second Look

Changing mid-show, Hadid slipped into an even kookier ensemble. She wore a pink-and-blue oversized babydoll dress with a micro mini hem and exaggeratedly large sleeves. She kept the tights and shoes, though.

Arun Nevader/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, Hadid became one of Scott’s go-to muses for both his eponymous label and Moschino, when he was still its creative director. In a previous interview with Bustle, Scott recalled their relationship saying, “I’m [one of] the first designer[s] to put [her] on the runway. She started her career with me and my own collection in New York. And she not only was in majority of my Moschino shows, she was in a majority of my campaigns as well.”