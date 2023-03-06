March is already proving to be a busy month for Gigi Hadid. Following her catwalk moment at Prada last month, the supermodel debuted her first television hosting gig on Netflix’s Next in Fashion, a designer reality competition, alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France. And on Sunday, the supermodel fronted a stunning magazine cover.

Wearing the now-ubiquitous underwear-as-pants trend (a favorite of her friend Kendall Jenner), Hadid stunned on the cover of The Sunday Times Style in a pair of high-rise black briefs. She paired the undies-forward look with dual layers of preppy staples — a navy polo sweater and a short-sleeve polo shirt (both by her luxury cashmere brand Guest in Residence).

Staying true to the pantsless trend, she paired the undies with sheer black tights under her briefs — a favorite pairing of the style savvy. To match the outfit’s cozy vibe, Hadid kept her makeup simple, with a natural-looking pink shadow and matching lip color.

This marks the second time Hadid’s has donned underwear as pants on a magazine cover in the past month alone. In February, she posed for Elle, resulting in not one, but two pantsless magazine covers. At this rate, there’s no stopping the polarizing underwear-baring look.

The no-pants trend initally made ripples on runways in 2019 when Hadid’s sister Bella donned a canary yellow no-pants ‘fit for Off-White. The look really took hold in 2022, when Bottega Veneta dressed a model in a sweater-and-underwear ensemble for the label’s Spring 2023 show.

Last September, Kylie made waves at Paris Fashion Week for wearing a long grey coat, white tank, and white briefs over sheer black tights. A month later, Kendall stepped out sans pants in the same look, lifted directly from Bottega’s runway. It spurred endless memes and recreations, all but cementing the pantsless ensemble in the zeitgeist.

These days, celebs from Julia Fox to Camila Mendes (who dubbed the trend “invisible pants”) have stepped out in variations of the look. And if fashion month is any indication, this trend isn’t going anywhere.