For almost a month, fashion fans have been waiting for the industry’s buzziest supermodels to grace the runways this Fall/Winter 2025 season. While there have been some exciting faces on the catwalk — in London, Florence Pugh walked for Harris Reed, and Naomi Campbell served her signature strut at Burberry; in Milan, Doechii made her runway debut at Dsquared² — many of the usual suspects were notably missing... until now.

Schiaparelli mounted its show in Paris on Thursday, March 6, and as expected, it drew a star-studded front row, Doja Cat and Doechii included. The runway, too, had a familiar import: Gigi Hadid.

Gigi’s Shearling Suiting

Each season, at least one supermodel walks the Schiaparelli show. Kendall Jenner has been a constant for the past couple of years, sashaying down both couture and ready-to-wear runways. This season, however, the 818 Tequila was absent. In her stead was Hadid, another member of fashion’s finest, and her ensemble was nothing short of perfection.

The newly silver-haired star opened the show in a hyper-glamorous update to the suiting trend. She wore a black blazer with an oversized shearling collar that was decadent and so, so posh. It was cinched on the waist with a double-strap belt bearing a massive gold keyhole buckle, the brand’s signature imagery.

Schiaparelli

Corpcore, aka elevated office attire, has been gaining popularity among the stars. The likes of Hailey Bieber and Cynthia Erivo have shown up to red carpets and other events in boxy suits with neckties, while Beyoncé and Jennifer Lawrence have embraced corp sleaze, a more risqué, skin-baring take.

For a coordinated look, she wore high-waisted cowboy pants in the same fabric. Further leaning into the rancher theme, Hadid completed the look with Western-style ankle boots and a black bag adorned with gilded cowboy belt buckles.

Her Other Paris Look

Fashion girls’ spidey senses tingled when Hadid attended the Grand Diner du Louvre dinner earlier this week. After all, Hadid in Paris during fashion month practically means a runway sighting.

Out of the runway, however, she still stole the show in a glorious asymmetrical off-the-shoulder number custom-made by Jeremy Scott. It was a patchwork of three embroidered fabrics: one with long rectangular silver beading, another with a gold-and-silver bedazzled harlequin-like pattern, and the last with gold crystals encrusted in a diamond motif. Scott explained it was created “out of [three] beaded gowns [he] had previously designed” kept in the archives.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

On the runway or off, she never misses.