It feels like just yesterday that granny was the entire style blueprint. Headscarves were tied babushka-style, doily dresses were major, and the “coastal grandma” aesthetic was less a TikTok trend and more a way of life. Lately, though, there is a new relative dominating the mood boards: grandpa.

Yep, trendsetters are GQ-ifying their closets with corduroy pants, an all-time cozy grandpa fave. Sure, the fabric always evokes that ‘70s free-spirited vibe — especially in a fit-and-flare style — but this season’s pairs are decidedly baggier, trading the retro bell-bottom look for a much preppier finish. If you’re trying to pin down the exact vibes, think retired university professor. To get you started, fashion’s biggest It girls have already mapped out a few distinct ways to pull it off.

Style With Effortless Basics

A few weeks ago, Emily Ratajkowski gave a master class in how to transition into fall dressing without trying too hard. First, she ditched her heels for UGGs — a clear sign that summer is over. She also locked in a more autumnal palette, mixing rich dark browns and dried-leaf beiges with a pop of orange courtesy of her flower bouquet.

Courtesy of UGG/Miles Diggs

The most season-coded part of the whole ‘fit was her corduroy pants, which bunched perfectly around the ankle. Balancing out the retro look, the My Body author paired them with a simple black boatneck top — a current style star essential — and a large slouchy shoulder bag.

Go Big On Textures

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift had dinner at a New York spot with husband Travis Kelce, and surprised everyone by trading her usual pleated plaid skirt for baggy corduroys. She opted for a pair in a caramel-bronze mix and paired them with an olive green ribbed sweater, doubling down on the cozy textures.

BACKGRID

To finish things off, the singer added burgundy loafers and a black Gucci bag.

Contrast With Frills & Sheer Fabrics

Back in spring, Bella Hadid also wore the textured material during a casual outing at the Cannes Film Festival. While her tan pair was decidedly less roomy than Swift’s or Ratajkowski’s, the overall vibe still gave off preppy grandpa thanks to the book charm tacked onto her Coach bag.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

And because she’s Bella Hadid, she styled the pants with an unexpected twist. Hers came in the form of a sheer ruffled top to balance the structure. The choice added a subtle touch of romance to her vibe.

Upgrade Your Closet

The best thing about corduroy pants is that there’s a ton available to shop. You can lean into the retro look like Swift and Ratajkowski with baggier options in rich hues, or add a touch of whimsy by embracing pops of color (tomato red, anyone?).

For those who aren’t ready to stray from their usual flared or straight-leg silhouette, the material typically comes in regular pant styles, including bell-bottoms, straight, and even cargo. No matter which style you pick, it has never been easier to make the retired-professor aesthetic entirely your own.