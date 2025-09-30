When your mother is a style icon, whose looks have been inducted into fashion’s Hall of Fame, you, too, would naturally want to wander into her closet and borrow a look or two. That’s exactly the case with Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter, Apple Martin. In 2024, for instance, Martin borrowed the sheer Alexander McQueen gown that the Iron Man star wore to the 2002 Oscars, aka her most controversial red-carpet look.

The mother-daughter duo appear to have made their closet-sharing habits official. On Tuesday, Sept. 30, the two starred in GapStudio’s Fall/Winter 2025 campaign, featuring the third collection by Zac Posen, EVP and Creative Director of Gap Inc. (If you’ll recall, his previous drops for GapStudio have gone viral after having been worn by the likes of Anne Hathaway and Jenna Ortega.)

In an accompanying campaign video, Paltrow shared how Martin “goes and takes a lot of my ’90s clothes.” Similarly, in the images photographed by Mario Sorrenti, the pair wore matching ’fits and maximized their joint slay.

Gwyneth & Apple’s Denim Looks

In one layout, Paltrow channeled her signature ’90s DNA in a Canadian tuxedo, the denim-on-denim classic recently plucked out of “cheugy” purgatory. Hers included a jacket with a two-toned lapel and subtly flared jeans in a matching wash.

Martin wore a denim dress seemingly cut from the same cloth. Blazer-inspired, it featured boxy sleeves, a lapel, and buttons that ran down the center to her midi hemline. To edge up the look, she paired it with black knee-high leather boots.

Courtesy of Gap

Gwyneth’s Leather Mini

The two also chicly showcased their respective styles in solo photos. Paltrow continued to rock her minimalist nineties ethos in a shiny leather trench coat with a semi-A-line silhouette and micro-mini hemline. Worn as a dress, the outerwear could’ve easily belonged in the wardrobes of the chicest nineties stars (or off the set of Friends). It tracks. After all, per the press release, the collection was inspired by the “feeling of ’90s New York.”

Courtesy of Gap

Apple’s Classic Trench

In her solo photo, the second-generation stylista complemented Paltrow’s outerwear-forward look with a classic khaki trench, aka the quiet luxury staple.

Courtesy of Gap

Designed as an elevated capsule, the 38-piece drop features sculptural denim jackets, satin slip dresses, knit crop cardigans, and more nostalgic classics. It will be available online and in select stores on Oct. 2.