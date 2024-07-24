Ever since she announced her pregnancy in May, Hailey Bieber hasn’t shied away from making her baby bump the focal point of her outfits. There was her recent overalls look that transformed the cheugy workwear into a maternity staple, the skin-tight dress that perfectly hugged her growing stomach, and who could forget the lacy catsuit she wore on date night?

So it should come as no surprise that the 27-year-old made her baby-to-be the center of attention on her latest cover, while posing in her underwear for W Magazine.

Hailey’s Cheeky W Magazine Cover

Bieber had quite a few outfit changes for her cover story photoshoot, with looks spanning of-the-moment aesthetics from cute cottagecore to country girl chic. The mom-to-be stripped down to her skivvies for several of the editorial pics, including one snap where the model is stretching outside a cabin in black briefs and a white button down.

In keeping with Bieber’s recent maternity style, the blouse was only partially buttoned, leaving her belly bare.

Another photo shows Bieber posing in a fuzzy pink coat, a pair of Miu Miu undies, and white lace-up heels.

Another pic featured a peek-a-boo panties moment, in which the makeup mogul wore a nude bodycon dress with sheer cut-outs along the sides and sleeves, exposing her dark undergarments once again. She also donned a cowboy hat and clutched a fur coat while leaning against a telephone booth in the wild west.

Bieber eventually traded in her briefs for a pair of pointelle boy shorts and a matching crop top that exposed her pregnant belly. She styled the comfy ‘fit with an oversized sun hat and minimal jewelry.

The model’s undies made an appearance once more in a black and white photo of Bieber wearing a white caped button down (open so you can see the belly, of course), black panties, a black sun hat, and black and white accessories.

The cheeky fun doesn’t end there, though, because the businesswoman forgot to wear pants in several more the pics. In one snap, Bieber is pictured in a chunky knit sweater with a seriously oversized turtleneck, stockings, and pointed toe heels.

In another pic (which served as the cover of the Special Summer Issue), the future mama sported a lacy black bra and tights while posing in a lawn chair.

Despite having her undergarments on full display, there’s no denying that Bieber’s baby bump was the star of the shoot.