Once in a while, an A-lister will breathe new life into a passé trend and save it from cheugy purgatory. Thus far, Bella Hadid wore UGGs during a casual New York stroll, Sydney Sweeney rocked peplum on the red carpet, and Emily Ratajkowski took the high-low hemline to Paris Fashion Week, among other styles. Still, celeb approval doesn’t always translate to a trend’s long-term renaissance, especially for styles dubbed the dreaded C-word.

One cheugy item’s future, however, is looking particularly bright. Enter: overalls.

In mere days, BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber both embraced the workwear staple, making the formerly outdated style look devastatingly chic. With their stamps of approval as fashion’s leading tastemakers, it’s only a matter of time before dungarees are back in the zeitgeist.

A Quick History Lesson

Bib-style overalls date back to the 1800s, though they only became a workwear staple in the 1930s for men employed in railroads, mines, and farms, among other labor-intensive fields.

In the decades since, the dungarees became a quasi-uniform of another group of workers: artists. The protective gear kept creatives’ hands (and clothes) clean and has been associated especially with painters, potters, and all others who work in studios.

The item — typically in denim — transcended its job title and gained popularity in the fashion sphere for purely aesthetic purposes. It had a major moment in the ’90s, thanks to the grunge movement, and again in recent years — albeit in shorter fad-like bursts — before it was deemed cheugy and kicked into fashion oblivion. Not anymore.

Kendall’s Artsy Take

On Wednesday, July 10, Jenner shared an Instagram carousel of what she’s been up to on vacation lately. Between lounging in sleepwear and enjoying the beach in an itty-bitty bikini, the 818 Tequila founder visited a pottery studio with little sis Kylie.

Committing to the artsy activity, Jenner dressed the part in cream overalls with several pockets. She paired the neutral style with an avocado green sweatshirt and accessorized with sunglasses.

Hailey Made It A Maternity Staple

Meanwhile, ever since Jenner’s BFF Bieber announced her pregnancy on May 9, she’s been slaying maternity style. In two months, she’s rocked an impressively wide range of styles from butterfly crop tops à la Y2K to a lacy see-through catsuit.

The same day her bestie posted a pic in her overalls, the Rhode founder went the denim route with dungarees and made a case for the workwear as a maternity staple. Bieber wore a white crop top with her dungarees pulled down to expose her stomach.

She accessorized with her go-to gold hoops and a crochet hat.

Sarah Jessica Parker Also Gave It A Go

Even fictional style stars are returning to the trend. Last week, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in New York filming Season 3 of And Just Like That. In the photos, Carrie Bradshaw, her protagonist character, wore dungarees covered in paint splatters (that would look more at home with Aidan Shaw than with her.)

A maximalist through and through, Carrie paired the busy dungarees with a top blanketed with the NYC subway print.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The style prophets have spoken: Overalls are here to stay.