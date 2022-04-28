As the first Monday in May is all but a few days away now, avid beauty lovers and the fashion obsessed (myself included) can’t help but reminisce on Met Galas of the past — and dream up what their fave celebrity all-stars may wear on NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art steps next.
As a six-time attendant of the most exclusive event of the year, Hailey Bieber has proved to be one of the most highly-anticipated A listers to step foot on the Gala’s prestigious red carpet, along with other showstoppers like Blake Lively (who is one of this year’s co-chairs), Kendall Jenner, Zendaya (who sadly won’t be attending this time around), Rihanna, and more. This year’s event (which can be streamed exclusively on Vogue) has a strict dress code of “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” — which means the themed looks are sure to feature over-the-top embellishments, Bridgerton-esque ballroom gowns, waist-cinching corsets, perhaps a few regal headpieces, and a whole lot of golden glam.
While you wait for the 2022 Met Gala to take place on Monday, May 2, Bustle thumbed through the archives and rounded up every single hairstyle Mrs. Bieber has worn to the annual event yet. You’re welcome.