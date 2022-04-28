As the first Monday in May is all but a few days away now, avid beauty lovers and the fashion obsessed (myself included) can’t help but reminisce on Met Galas of the past — and dream up what their fave celebrity all-stars may wear on NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art steps next.

As a six-time attendant of the most exclusive event of the year, Hailey Bieber has proved to be one of the most highly-anticipated A listers to step foot on the Gala’s prestigious red carpet, along with other showstoppers like Blake Lively (who is one of this year’s co-chairs), Kendall Jenner, Zendaya (who sadly won’t be attending this time around), Rihanna, and more. This year’s event (which can be streamed exclusively on Vogue) has a strict dress code of “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” — which means the themed looks are sure to feature over-the-top embellishments, Bridgerton-esque ballroom gowns, waist-cinching corsets, perhaps a few regal headpieces, and a whole lot of golden glam.

While you wait for the 2022 Met Gala to take place on Monday, May 2, Bustle thumbed through the archives and rounded up every single hairstyle Mrs. Bieber has worn to the annual event yet. You’re welcome.

The Easy Waves Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images In September of 2021, Hailey Bieber graced the iconic MET steps with her most low-maintenance, effortless look yet. Tousled waves in a natural, bronde hue softly framed her face, perfectly complementing her sensually lithe silhouette dressed in all black.

The 60s Barbie Updo Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Undoubtedly my favorite look yet on the mogul, Bieber’s Barbie-blonde strands were expertly tied with a black bow at the crown on her head at the 2019 Met Gala. With enviable volume and ultra-sleek shine, her shoulder-skimming ends were sweetly curled for a retro ’60s-inspired look, bringing all eyes to her toned, bare back. Chef’s kiss.

The Boho Pink Bob Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Her last Met before taking on her new married name with now-husband Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin stunned with a cotton-candy pink bob, beautifully adorned with a crown of delicate white flowers back in 2018.

The Adorned Topknot Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2017 Met Gala, the supermodel coyly concealed her eyes with a vintage-inspired, glittering net veil, opting for a refreshingly minimal topknot.

The Sleek Pony Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sleek, simple, and easy to recreate, the skin care savvy model went for an ultra-high ponytail with straight blonde locks falling towards her upper back at the 2016 gala.