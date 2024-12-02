Hailey Bieber’s style should be studied — it’s that good. Each outing is practically a masterclass in the latest trends and how to style them (see: her looks ranging from mob wife to quiet luxury). Her latest fashion lesson, however, is less about how to rock a trend, but how to wear your go-tos while circumventing the weather.

Over the weekend, the Rhode founder shared a photo dump on Instagram about what she was up to in November. Between photos of olive-laden martinis, freshly baked cinnamon rolls, and walks with husband Justin and baby Jack Blues, were spicy ’fits made winter-appropriate — particularly, crop tops.

Hailey’s Weather-Friendly Crop Top

Contrary to popular belief, midriff-baring tops aren’t solely relegated to warmer months — at least, according to the Hailey Bieber fashion gospel. Cue her recent belly-flaunting look.

In one pic, she flaunted skin in a crop top. While the lack of tummy coverage screamed summer, everything else was cool weather-coded. Her gray crop top was a dark gray knitted option layered over another crop (in a lighter version), proving that the layered look works on crops, too.

She threw on a caramel leather jacket that she wore open, while for bottoms, she wore black trousers. She paired it with a massive black tote, slinky eyeglasses, and her go-to Rhode phone case.

This Time, With Jeans

She rocked a similar belly-forward look in another photo, albeit slightly more winterized. She wore a ribbed knit long-sleeve top with a zip-up collar in a milky hue. The piece hit about an inch above her denims, allowing it to show off a sliver of of skin. Unlike the former ’fit that was more open to the cold elements, Bieber wore a brown blazer this time and closed it properly.

As for her accessories, she threw on black sunglasses and wrapped an oat scarf around her head and neck. Meanwhile, she slung another ludicrously capacious leather bag around her shoulder.

Matching her bag (and espresso-hued phone case), she kept her beauty look in the same brown palette. She swiped chocolatey lip gloss and painted her nails in the color family.

Bieber has been in her brown phase for some time now. In fact, in time for Bieber’s birthday on Nov. 22, Rhode launched limited edition cinnamon roll-flavored products in shades of brown. (The campaign even saw her matching her lip gloss to her underwear.) Naturally, on the heels of the launch, she’s still embodying her cinnamon girl era.