Hailey Bieber’s Braided Tendrils Are Giving Major Early ’00s Vibes

From holographic eyeliner to psychedelic manis to blush-colored locks, is there a beauty look the model can’t nail? Apparently not — and Hailey Bieber’s early 2000s hairstyle in her latest IG post is proof of that. Bieber posted a series of re-grammed selfies on her Instagram yesterday sporting braided tendrils (aka the Y2K-era hairstyle you’re seeing on tons of celebs and all over social media lately) to watch husband Justin Bieber perform with Chance the Rapper at 1DayLA’s COVID-19 event.

Crafted by celebrity hairstylist Amanda Lee, the star’s face-framing micro plaits were complemented by simple, beachy waves. As for her makeup, pro Mary Phillips gave her an equally achievable — but no less gorg — vibe: a rosy pout, full and feathery brows (another current beauty trend), a glowy complexion, and what appears to be a few coats of mascara on her upper lashes.

The style is an oldie but goodie for her. In January, she wore a pigtail version of them, wrapping her strands in tiny, clear elastic bands at the top to give them some extra oomph. And in November 2020, she doubled them up, braiding two chunks of her hair on each side of her face for a fun twist on the hairstyle. She’s clearly a fan — and it totally works for her.

Bieber isn’t the only one who loves this nostalgic hairstyle. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Margot Robbie, Lizzo, and more have also rocked braided tendrils recently. Clearly, the early 2000s look is having a major moment — and fortunately, it’s *so* doable. Should you need a primer, hair pro Justine Marjan has you covered — and since all you need is hairspray, you probably have all the tools you need.