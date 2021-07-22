Who says you can’t get all done up at home? That’s right, no one. Hailey Bieber’s rainbow eyeliner look proved the power in doing just that with her latest Instagram post. The model posted a selfie Wednesday night showing off one of the summer’s best makeup trends: multi-colored winged eyeliner.

The winged liner appears to be a holographic sticker from Simihaze and shows off a pretty gradient of colors like silver, white, and blue with subtle hints of pink and green when the sun hits it just right. She lets the stickers be the main focus, pairing them with a subtle, glossy nude lip. The rest of her complexion is kept natural and — if you look closely — she’s wearing another summer trend on her nails: a French manicure. As much as celebs have been rocking all sorts of bright variations, Bieber opted for classic white tips. She finished off her look with a coveted bucket hat (the model loves a good ‘90s moment) and a comfy sweater.

Bieber documented her look with a mini at-home photo shoot. “Had a little too much fun with my glam tonight,” reads the caption.

She’s getting plenty of praise from her famous pals as well. Actor Keke Palmer comments, “Hey cutie,” and model Winnie Harlow hypes Bieber up and posts, “It’s the glow for me.” (Agreed, Winnie.) Simihaze chimes in with “Wowowowoww stunning bb in @@simihazebeauty” along with a string of heart-eyed emojis showing love.

The sticker route is a great option, since winged eyeliner may not be the easiest trend for makeup novices or people with unsteady hands to master. It requires patience and a lot of practice (there might even be Scotch Tape involved to get those lines super crisp and angled). This Rave pack from Simihaze includes her winged holographic liner and all sorts of other pre-designed decals in the fun finishes, shapes, and colors.

Regardless of which route you do take, one thing is for certain: Colorful eyeliner will always look amazing.