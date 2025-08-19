Kendall Jenner’s manicure game is a study in the quiet luxury aesthetic. From classy French tips to subtle, sheer washes of color, the supermodel is nearly always rocking a chic, understated style on her fingertips.

While she has an affinity for the classics, Jenner also always has her finger on the pulse — and her latest mani is yet further proof. This time, she donned this year’s buzziest shade on her hands, adding a pop of color to her minimalist nail arsenal.

Kendall’s Butter Yellow Nails

As you may know, butter yellow is the hottest hue of the season. The light, creamy color has been spotted on everything from the runway to the beach (via Sabrina Carpenter’s recent polka dot bikini, for example). It has also made its way to the nail beds of tastemakers like Hailey Bieber and Rihanna — and now Jenner.

The it girl’s nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared the model’s mani in an Aug. 18 Instagram post, which showed Jenner rocking a Gen Z-approved short, square set adorned with a butter yellow polish.

In classic KarJenner mogul form, Jenner showed off her mani next to a bag chain promoting her beverage brand, 818 Tequila.

The Quiet Luxury Mani Queen

While her sister Kylie is known to rock a more glamorous nail look (like snakeskin-covered tips or a double pink French), Jenner’s manicure style leans toward the subtly stylish quiet luxury aesthetic.

One of her go-tos is a micro French tip, a sophisticated variation on the classic that features an extra thin swipe of white polish. Besides that simple design, the reality TV star tends to reach for neutrals — think barely-there pink, neutrals, and earthy tones.

Her butter yellow manicure, though, shows how Jenner keeps her low-key aesthetic fresh — and solidifies the shade’s enduring appeal. Unlike vibrant neons or moody jewel tones, this particular hue sits in the sweet spot between bold and understated, which makes it surprisingly versatile.

Though the color was crowned an it-shade for 2025 in January by Pinterest’s trend report, Jenner’s latest set proves it’s still going strong — and just might remain a go-to polish shade come fall.