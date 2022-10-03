Hailey Bieber’s Moody Black Mani & Vampy Lips Are Peak Fall Vibes

Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber ushered in fall by putting her usual minimal makeup look on pause in favor of a vampier vibe. While attending the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala, the model opted for one of autumn’s hottest lip color trends — dark plum lipstick — and a moody black mani.

The Rhode founder took to Instagram to post the dark purple lip. She paired it with a sleek, slicked-back low bun and wore shimmery shadow and highlighter to complete the look. Her long, almond-shaped nails were similarly vampy, painted a classic black with a glossy sheen. She brightened up the overall getup with a coral-hued halter dress featuring a plunging neckline.

Dark plum is just one of many colors that experts predict will be huge this fall. “They always add a mystic and edgy energy to any look,” Sir John previously told Bustle. Black nails are also an autumnal nail staple, and experts say the shade never goes out of style. “Black will be a trend for a long while, if not always,” nail artist Hang Nguyen has told Bustle. “It’s just a great classic.”